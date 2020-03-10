Experience the Charm of Thomasville, Georgia

Do you name Thomasville among your favorite small towns in the South? You're in good company. Located in southwest Georgia, this Thomas County community is a treasure. Walk around town, and you'll find visitors from Tallahassee and North Florida, as well as all over Georgia, making day trips to enjoy Thomasville's small-town charm, great shops, and fantastic restaurants. Plan a visit, and you'll soon find out that—as one of the most welcoming towns in the South—there's always an open invitation to discover Thomasville.

The Bookshelf in Thomasville, GA Credit: Robbie Caponetto

Where to begin? On a sunny day, there's no better place to be than walking around the cobblestone streets of downtown Thomasville, which has shops and restaurants aplenty. From stylish gifts to great books, there are countless places you'll be happy to browse for a while. Stop into Firefly, where you'll find beautiful home goods; The Bookshelf (pictured above), a destination for books of all persuasions and engaging literary programming; and Relish, which is stocked with culinary gifts and kitchen gadgets. Don't forget your morning cup of coffee or tea: Wander over to Grassroots Coffee Company (pictured below), which has its home in a big red-and-black building with shimmering silver letters beckoning visitors in for a caffeinated cup.

Grassroots Coffee Company Credit: Caroline Rogers

When you're ready for a bite to eat, stop into Empire Bagel & Delicatessen (pictured below) for the best bagels and deli sandwiches around, then grab a seat in the miniature park next door. Later in the day, follow the cobblestones to Jonah's Fish and Grits or Liam's. Jonah's usually has a line out the door, but it's worth the wait for crab cakes, fried green tomatoes, and Florida oysters. Next door, Liam's has seasonal dishes and a big cocktail menu—try the Rose City Special (a vodka-rose water pairing) or A Walk in the Woods (a fresh spin on a gin, cucumber, and juniper combination).

Empire Bagel & Delicatessen Credit: Caroline Rogers

If you want to take a breather and bask in the sunshine or people-watch into the evening, find an open bench downtown—they line the sidewalks—or sneak into the tree-shaded, brick-lined breezeway between Jonah's and Liam's. If you're still hungry, you can't miss Thomasville institution George & Louie's. Make your way to their location on Remington Avenue (pictured below), and you'll find a sunny spot with a palm-tree lined patio and a big menu of seafood classics. Save room: George & Louie's is known for their Greek salads and baklava cheesecake.

George & Louie's Credit: Caroline Rogers

We haven't even scratched the surface of Thomasville's downtown offerings. This city has an answer for all of your questions: Fine outdoor gear and apparel? Kevin's, a wood-paneled establishment that'll inspire you to plan an outdoor adventure, stat. Local cheeses? Sweet Grass Cheese Shop, which puts the dairy to work in delicious sandwiches and appetizers. (The cheeses produced at Thomasville's Sweet Grass Dairy, Thomasville Tomme and Asher Blue included, have gained a following around the country.) Pizza? AJ Moonspin, of course.

The area around downtown is filled with beautiful historic homes, some of which have been turned into bed-and-breakfasts. Check in and enjoy the big windows and wide porches of The Paxton (pictured below), a beautiful historic house hotel on Remington Avenue. Drive down North Dawson Street to see the Lapham-Patterson House, a mustard yellow Victorian mansion and local landmark that offers guided tours.

The Paxton Hotel in Thomasville, GA Credit: Robbie Caponetto

Another Thomasville calling card: There are many big oak trees in town, but none quite as big as The Big Oak, a huge and historic tree at the corner of East Monroe and North Crawford streets. With long leafy limbs reaching clear across the road, it comes by its name honestly. Stop for a photo op, and you might get caught on the Big Oak cam.

Thomasville is also known as the "City of Roses," and the town's annual Rose Show & Festival has been held there since the 1920s. It takes place in late April each year (with a parade!). If you're in Thomasville around the holidays, check out the Downtown Holiday Open House (and catch a festive ride on an open-air trolley that'll spin you through town), as well as the annual Victorian Christmas celebration, which transforms downtown into a winter wonderland with carolers, carriage rides, marshmallow toasting, and chestnut roasting.

Downtown Thomasville, Georgia Credit: Caroline Rogers

Isn't it time you planned a visit?

