The Varsity Announces Plans for 2 New Georgia Locations
Raise those frosted oranges, y’all!
Fans of The Varsity will soon have two more locations to satisfy their chili cheese dog fix.
This week, the famous Georgia drive-in chain announced its plans to open two new locations in the Peach State: one in Athens and one in Bethlehem.
The news comes just weeks after The Varsity shuttered its iconic West Broad Street location in Athens.
"We are incredibly grateful for the many years of support from our customers in Athens and are excited to break ground soon at our new locations in Athens and Bethlehem, Ga.," the company revealed on Facebook Monday. "We look forward to serving those communities for years to come!"
According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the new Athens location will be on Parkway Boulevard near Epps Bridge Parkway and the Oconee Connector. The Bethlehem restaurant will be located at the Gateway at University Parkway.
The Varsity dates back to 1928, when its first location opened on North Avenue in Atlanta. The burger joint expanded into Athens in 1932. Its now-shuttered location—at Broad Street and Milledge Avenue near the University of Georgia—opened in 1964.
The original Atlanta restaurant, known as "the world's largest drive-in," sits on two city blocks and can accommodate 800 diners.
The Varsity currently has additional outposts in Dawsonville, Kennesaw, Norcross, and a small location at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.