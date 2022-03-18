Welcome Spring with the 2022 Savannah Music Festival
Savannah is famous for many things—its green squares, historic architecture, and cobblestone riverfront among them—but did you know it's also a destination for hearing world-class music? Those in the know are well aware that the Savannah Music Festival is one of the city's can't-miss events. It's been bringing live music to the city since 1989, and this spring's festival promises to be one of the best yet.
The 2022 Savannah Music Festival will take place from March 24 through April 9 and has a schedule packed with exciting performances. The festival will feature more than 60 live performances by artists you want to see: Mavis Staples, Cedric Burnside, Blind Boys of Alabama, Drive-By Truckers, Béla Fleck, C.J. Chenier, Lúnasa, Bruce Hornsby, the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, and The Wood Brothers are just a few of the musicians taking the stage at venues around the city this season.
Additional highlights include Voices of Mississippi, which will feature William Ferris, Cedric Burnside, Shardé Thomas, and Luther & Cody Dickinson celebrating the music and storytelling of Mississippi. There's also a free outdoor Jazz on the River event performed by SMF Jazz Academy students that's perfect for the whole family. You can find the full schedule of performances here.
"This season's lineup reinforces the Savannah Music Festival's longstanding tradition of presenting unique artistic collaborations, rare regional appearances and special projects designed to encourage exploration and bring joy to audiences and artists. We welcome music lovers from Savannah and all over the world to experience the annual confluence of emerging artists and masters, all within the city's alluring and walkable Historic District, in March and April," SMF Artistic Director Ryan McMaken shared in a press release.
Don't miss your chance to visit Savannah and hear once-in-a-lifetime live music in the city. You can find more information, purchase tickets, and start planning your visit at savannahmusicfestival.org.