From the arts to the outdoors and a slew of great food, you don't want to miss any of it.

You don't need to go far to escape the hustle and bustle of Atlanta when a quick trip to Sandy Springs will do the trick. Located just north of Atlanta (but beginning inside the perimeter formed by I-285), Sandy Springs has a little bit of everything. It's home to corporate headquarters of companies like Mercedes-Benz and Cox Communications, but it's also the kind of city where you could immerse yourself in arts and culture and just as easily get lost in nature thanks to the ample access to parks.

The Chattahoochee River runs along the outer edge of the city (the sixth largest in Georgia) making it easy to get an outdoors fix. There's also City Springs, a mixed-use development that's home to restaurants, fitness studios, housing, a theater, and offers plenty of outdoor space to catch some fresh air (kids love the splash pad in the summer). Whether you're visiting for the day or staying for a little bit, here are 10 can't-miss things to do in Sandy Springs.

Catch a Show at the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center

The Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center is part of the expansive City Springs development. It includes the Byers Theatre, with 1,070 seats and outstanding acoustics, and the Studio Theatre, an intimate space for small performances. The City Springs Theatre Company puts on performances throughout the year, as do other visiting performers.

Head to Morgan Falls Overlook Park

Relax alongside the Chattahoochee River at Morgan Falls. You can bring a picnic blanket or grab a swinging bench with a vista of the water; it's up to you. For those looking to do something active, there's a huge playground for the kids as well as a boat dock and hiking trails. High Country Outfitters operates the Paddle Shack which opens in springtime for those looking to rent kayaks.

east palisades sandy springs georgia Credit: Visit Sandy Springs

Hike Palisades East Trail

Wandering through the woods is good for the soul. Wandering through a bamboo forest? Even better. You can do this on the Palisades East Trail, part of the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area. The hike is about four miles long and takes you along the banks of the river, through a bamboo forest, and climbs up a bluff with a beautiful view.

Grab a Bite at City Springs

A meal at City Springs should definitely be on the agenda. Options include the stylish Jewish deli The General Muir, the European-inspired The Select, and Nam Kitchen for Vietnamese dishes. If you want something casual, consider Cafe Vendome, which has French pastries and brunch dishes.

Lunch at Ray's on the River

Riverfront dining in Atlanta is rare, but Sandy Springs has one of the best spots to do so with Ray's on the River. Dinner is an elegant affair, of course, but to fully enjoy the waterfront ambiance, dine at lunch and indulge in seafood and steak bites (you're on vacation, right?).

Visit Abernathy Arts Center

Abernathy Arts Center is the oldest neighborhood arts center in Fulton County. Stop by to check out the gallery, or flex your creative chops by taking a class.

Play a Game at Battle & Brew

Whether you like to play Nintendo or board games, or just want to have a well-crafted cocktail, Battle & Brew is a fun destination. They also have a killer Geek Trivia Night and a delicious menu of pub grub.

sandy springs georgia Credit: Pontoon Brewing

Sip a Beer at Pontoon Brewing

Pontoon Brewing offers a relaxing vibe and plenty of beers on tap (like the Crushing Waves sour-Berliner Weisse). What more do you need for a chill afternoon?

Catch a Flick at The Springs Cinema and Taphouse

It's hard to find a more iconic duo than dinner and a movie. The Springs Cinema and Taphouse is a lovely spot to enjoy both at the same time. There are classic concession snacks as well as bites like pizza and pretzels with cheese dip.

Get a Taste of Oaxaca at Casi Cielo