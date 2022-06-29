Georgia Police Celebrate 12-Year-Old Special Olympics Champion With Surprise Parade
Georgia police officers celebrated a "hometown champion" with a surprise parade earlier this week.
Roswell Police Department took to the streets to congratulate Patrick Allegood, a young resident who took home two gold medals at the 2022 Special Olympics Georgia Summer Games back in May.
"Recently, Patrick returned from the state games with not one, but TWO gold medals in the 100 meter and 200 meter races," the Roswell police wrote on Facebook Monday. "To celebrate this hometown champion, we threw a little parade for him this afternoon and stopped by to congratulate him on a job well done. Let Patrick know how proud this community is of him!"
Patrick, 12, and the department first became acquainted when he ran in support of the Roswell police in the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Georgia earlier this year. The officers simply "wanted to return the favor."
Congratulations, Patrick!