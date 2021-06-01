Georgia Has Its Own Little Grand Canyon– And We're Planning a Trip ASAP
You’re going to want to add Providence Canyon State Park to your bucket list. Trust us.
About 20 miles south of Fort Benning, just east of the Alabama state line, you'll find one of Georgia's best kept secrets.
Providence Canyon State Park is a 1,003-acre recreation area that holds unique geological formations you'd expect to see in Arizona, Utah, or maybe even on Mars, but certainly not in The Peach State.
Providence Canyon, also known as Georgia's Little Grand Canyon, is considered one of the Seven Natural Wonders of Georgia, though it owes its existence to humans.
Georgia Department of Natural Resources calls the incredible network of canyons and gullies "a testament to the power of man's influence on the land."
The unusual geological formations were actually created by poor farming practices in the 1800s. Erosion of the Coastal Plain formed gullies as deep as 150 feet and exposed soil in 43 different shades of pink, orange, red, and purple. The result? One of the prettiest locations in the state guaranteed to satisfy photographers and nature lovers alike.
Reader's Digest even named it the best day-trip to take in Georgia.
Visitors to Providence Canyon State Park can enjoy views of the canyons from the rim trail or get a little more adventurous by hiking to the bottom of the deepest canyons. One of the most popular hikes, the five-mile Canyon Loop Trail, circles nine of the canyons and takes about two hours to complete.
Pro tip: On the east side of Canyon Loop Trail, keep an eye out for the dozen 1950s cars that have been reclaimed by the wilderness. You won't regret it.
Parking costs $5 a day. For more information visit GAStateParks.org/ProvidenceCanyon.