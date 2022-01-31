New Pimento Cheese-Focused Restaurant Opens in Georgia
If you love pimento cheese as much as we do, you're going to want to plan a visit to Suga's Cheese Shoppe and Café, a new restaurant in Powder Springs, Georgia, that pays homage to the treasured Southern spread.
According to Eater Atlanta, owner chef Stacey "Suga" West first launched the business as Suga's Pimento Cheeses in 2017, selling her 12 varieties of pimento cheese flavors at local festivals, farmers markets, and shops. The 1,700-square-foot brick-and-mortar restaurant was the logical "next step" for West.
"Our café was easily the next step for our popular gourmet pimento cheese brand," she said in a statement, per The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "Our customers often beg for recipes and perfect pairings, so opening a café was the next logical step in our brand's evolution."
Located just 20 miles northwest of Atlanta, Suga's Cheese Shoppe and Café offers everything from smoked gouda mac & cheese balls to a black truffle pimento cheesesteak and even a shrimp scampi dish. There are also vegan options, including a vegan grilled cheese and a burger topped with West's "original vegantastic" pimento cheese.
There's also pimento cheese cheesecake and cookies for dessert!
In addition to a full menu, the Powder Springs shop includes a retail section offering cheese-themed items like pickles, jams, chips, popcorn, charcuterie boards, aprons, and well as containers of West's 12 varieties of pimento cheese.
Suga's Cheese Shoppe and Cafe is open from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays. Visit sugascheeseshoppe.com for more information.