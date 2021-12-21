Competition Between Georgia Neighbors Spurs Impressive Light Display Only Visible by Boat
Lake Sinclair’s “Christmas Cove” is a sight to behold.
What began as a friendly competition between neighbors to see who could decorate their boat house the best, has blossomed into an extravagant Christmas light show people are traveling to see.
When the lights go out during the holiday season, a strip of boathouses along Georgia's Lake Sinclair transforms into "Christmas Cove," a winter wonderland created by a handful of individual families.
"It started with just a couple of spare Christmas lights that we had left over, so we just put it on our boat house and next thing you know, our next-door neighbor followed, and he did more lights," Kay Forrester told 11 Alive. "It became sort of a competition. We added a tree, they added a tree… and next thing you know we have this great big display of lights."
The multi-home display is located just to the right of the Sinclair Dam and is best viewed by boat. This year's production includes Santa Claus and his 12 reindeer, penguins, and more lights than you can count.
You can experience the Christmas Cove magic through the end of the year. Forrester told 11 Alive that the families plan to keep the lights on every night until the end of December—and for every Christmas here on out.