Explore the Arts in Atlanta with Exciting Upcoming Exhibitions at the High
A showcase of works by Calder and Picasso is among the scheduled exhibitions.
Atlanta's High Museum of Art is a destination for art lovers from around the South and around the world. In addition to the museum's impressive collection of more than 18,000 works of art—which includes 19th- and 20th-century American fine and decorative arts, folk art, and photography, among other growing collections—the High has an exciting schedule of special exhibitions planned for 2021.
Among the upcoming programs are collections of photography, paintings, and found-object art. From April 17 through August 1, 2021, the High will present "Our Good Earth: Rural Life and American Art," which examines the idea of the farmer in American life, and "Underexposed: Women Photographers from the Collection," which features more than 100 photographs found in the museum's collection that, taken together, share under-examined perspectives in the history of photography from the beginnings of the medium to the present.
There's another banner exhibition coming to Atlanta during the summer months. According to a press release, the touring exhibition "Calder-Picasso," which is organized by the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston and will be on display at the High from June 26 to September 19, 2021, "debuted last year at the Musée national Picasso-Paris and is coming to the High this summer, presenting more than 100 paintings, sculptures and works on paper from all phases of Calder's and Picasso's careers that reveal the radical innovation and enduring influence of their art."
An exhibition of photography from around the South is planned for November 5, 2021 through February 6, 2022. Entitled "Picturing the South: 25 Years," the exhibit commemorates the 25th anniversary of the High's "Picturing the South" initiative, which commissions photographers to document the South's varied landscapes. According to a press release, "To date, the Museum has commissioned 16 artists and has built a collection of more than 250 photographs as part of the program, which include some of the most iconic photography projects of the last quarter century."
Among the other exhibitions scheduled to open at the High in 2021 are "Gatecrashers: The Rise of the Self-Taught Artist in America," which opens on August 20 and explores the work of John Kane, Horace Pippin, and Anna Mary Robertson "Grandma" Moses, three self-taught artists from the interwar period, and "Really Free: The Radical Art of Nellie Mae Rowe," which opens on September 3 and, according to a press release, "will offer an unprecedented view of how [Rowe] cultivated her drawing practice late in life, starting with colorful and at times simple sketches on found materials and moving toward her most celebrated, highly complex compositions on paper."
For more information on upcoming exhibitions and a full schedule of the museum's programs and events, visit high.org/exhibitions. The exhibition schedule is subject to change; for up-to-date information, visit www.high.org.