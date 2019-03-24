9 Georgia Getaways Perfect for a Girls' Trip

When it comes down to it, a girls' weekend is really more about the "who" than the "where." We can have fun anywhere, anytime, if just given the chance. (As in, someone gets the ball rolling!) But when it comes to planning the best trip with your girlfriends, location is still important. Here's why Georgia is the perfect spot for your next getaway: It has all the options. Looking for a fun mountain weekend? Try one of the cozy north Georgia towns on for size, complete with wineries and epic views. Dreaming of a relaxing beach escape? Hit the Georgia coast for islands chock-full of breezy Southern charm. Want somewhere that'll please the whole pack? A trendy city trip will do the trick. Unlike most of the Southern states, Georgia has access to beach towns, mountain towns, tiny towns, and bustling cities—so no girls' getaway gets left behind. It's time to start checking off the ultimate Georgia bucket list, and these nine Georgia vacation spots will have you and your girl gang on the right track.