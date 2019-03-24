9 Georgia Getaways Perfect for a Girls' Trip
When it comes down to it, a girls' weekend is really more about the "who" than the "where." We can have fun anywhere, anytime, if just given the chance. (As in, someone gets the ball rolling!) But when it comes to planning the best trip with your girlfriends, location is still important. Here's why Georgia is the perfect spot for your next getaway: It has all the options. Looking for a fun mountain weekend? Try one of the cozy north Georgia towns on for size, complete with wineries and epic views. Dreaming of a relaxing beach escape? Hit the Georgia coast for islands chock-full of breezy Southern charm. Want somewhere that'll please the whole pack? A trendy city trip will do the trick. Unlike most of the Southern states, Georgia has access to beach towns, mountain towns, tiny towns, and bustling cities—so no girls' getaway gets left behind. It's time to start checking off the ultimate Georgia bucket list, and these nine Georgia vacation spots will have you and your girl gang on the right track.
Savannah, Georgia
You should've seen this one coming—because Savannah is basically the field guide to Southern girlfriend getaways. You've got pretty sightseeing, great shopping, insane food, and gorgeous riverfront views.
To kick things off right, head to trendy Foxy Loxy Cafe for a brunch fit for group of cool ladies, and continue the food tour at The Grey, one of our South's Best Restaurants. Whilst wandering around the charming streets, stop for a cool refreshment at the waterfront spot, Moon River Brewing. It's the perfect place to sit back and enjoy a refreshing brew with your best gals.
Athens, Georgia
This small town has the cool factor: a walkable downtown, historic music venues, and an impressive restaurant scene. Any group of Southern girls will be in hog heaven. Across the street from UGA's campus (and its famous Arch), you'll find downtown teeming with food, shopping, bars, and—most importantly—people having a great time, all day long, every day.
This isn't one of those charming but quiet town squares. It's popping. Downtown also features some of the most famous music venues in the South, including the 40 Watt Club (proving ground for groups like the Indigo Girls, R.E.M., and the Drive-By Truckers) and the Georgia Theatre (complete with a rooftop bar and restaurant).
Tybee Island, Georgia
Get ready for a beach vacay, through and through. You'll find century-old lighthouses, dockside restaurants, and colorful cottages in the laidback town of Tybee Island. Start by renting a gaggle of pastel beach cruisers, and you'll be able to bike to most places you need to go, including McQueen's Island Historic Trail to explore and A-J's Dockside Restaurant to eat.
Blue Ridge, Georgia
Given its proximity to Atlanta and Chattanooga, Blue Ridge has become an enticing option for people who want to escape city life for the weekend. The town itself is tiny—about 1,400 residents—but it's jam-packed with local shops and restaurants lining East Main Street. Not to mention, you're just minutes away from the best hiking spots in the state and plenty of outdoor activities surrounding Lake Blue Ridge.
If going in the fall, may we suggest embarking on some autumnal pursuits? Apple picking at Mercier Orchards (which has been in business for over 70 years) or hopping on the Blue Ridge Scenic Railway is as delightful as it gets.
St. Simons, Georgia
Get ready to be welcomed to this Georgia barrier island with warm ocean breezes, canopied oak trees dripping with Spanish moss, and old-school Southern charm. Book at room at the King and Prince for oceanfront views and beach access, but make time between the beach and poolside to explore the many boutiques, historic sights, and restaurants in town.
Southern Soul Barbeque, housed in a converted 1940s-era gas station, is a repeat winner of the South's Best Barbecue Joint for good reason: Georgia-style pulled pork and tangy Brunswick stew, ribs, and smoked chicken wings, cooked on hardwood-fired pits. To get your fill of seafood, head to either Crabdaddy's Seafood Grill or The Crab Trap, two neighboring joints on the island's southern end.
Atlanta, Georgia
There's a lot to love about ATL, and it just keeps getting better. First, let's talk about the BeltLine. Start at Piedmont Park, cross the street, and follow this colorful pathway all the way to Ponce City Market. Along the adventure, you'll catch some of the coolest sights in Atlanta, including the largest temporary public art exhibition in the South, free fitness classes, a linear arboretum, and urban farm. At Ponce City Market, you can explore its local artisan pop-ups, trendy restaurants, and rooftop. End the trip with a fancy dinner at Staplehouse, Miller Union, or Gunshow. Done, done, and done.
P.S. Book a room right in Midtown at our South's Best Inn for 2019, Stonehurst Place.
Jekyll Island, Georgia
This spot is just the relaxing getaway you and your girls need—no, deserve. Explore the Landmark Historic District and see where Victorian-era millionaires—the likes of J.P. Morgan, Joseph Pulitzer, and William Rockefeller—once wintered on the island. (And on a horse carriage tour, no less.)
You can visit a sea turtle rehabilitation center or nearby Driftwood Beach, or just chill back at the Jekyll Island Club Resort. If the historic beach club is anything, it's dreamy.
Dahlonega, Georgia
This mountain town is just begging to entertain. At least, that's what the charming town square, neighboring wineries, and gorgeous hiking trails have told us. You can lace up your hiking boots, get your sipping on, shop until you drop, explore the historic gold mines, or just relax—it's up to the group. When in doubt, divide and conquer!
Stay at the Hall House Hotel right on the square or the Dahlonega Square Hotel just a block off. You're going to want to be within walking distance of the Picnic Café for coffee and cinnamon rolls in the morning, trust us on that.
Cumberland Island, Georgia
You won't know peace and tranquility until you've been to Cumberland Island, which sits just off the southern end of Georgia's 100-mile coastline. (In fact, they might not even allow a herd of loud Southern ladies! Best check, just in case.)
You'll find the island teeming with wildlife, from sprawling live oaks along every path to wild horses grazing at the ruins of Dungeness, a Carnegie family mansion destroyed by fire. Stay at yet another remnant of the Carnegie family's estate known as the Greyfield mansion—now Greyfield Inn, run by the family's descendants. It's the only hotel on the island. Otherwise, a ferry either from nearby St. Mary's or Fernandina Beach will get you there for the day.