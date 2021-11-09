ER Nurses Get Engaged in Epic Hospital Helipad Proposal 

ER nurses Jacob Young and Kelsey Dunlap got engaged on the rooftop of the hospital where they work.

Love soared to new heights for two ER nurses who got engaged on a hospital rooftop.

Jacob Young was one of the first people Kelsey Dunlap met when she interviewed for an ER nurse position at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta, Georgia, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I shadowed him one night and fell in love with Kennestone and everyone who was there," Dunlap told Southern Living.

Kelsey took the job, and soon after she and Jacob became inseparable, helping each other cope with the stress and heartache of working in healthcare during a global pandemic.

"During the hard times we always had each other there," she said. "Our drives home from work were a time to vent to someone who understands, pour out the emotional burden of being an ER nurse during the pandemic, or just sit and hold hands in silence if that's what we need."

When Jacob was ready to propose, he wanted to come up with a plan that paid homage to the place that brought them together, but more importantly he wanted to make sure the proposal came as a complete surprise.

"I'm a very Type A individual, so this was not an easy task," Kelsey said.

Jacob got to work scheming with coworkers and supervisors to pull off the epic helipad proposal. In a video that has since gone viral on TikTok and Instagram, you can see Kelsey wheel a stretcher out to a helicopter, preparing to pick up a patient. That's when Jacob comes out from behind the chopper to ask the most important question of his life. (Swipe right on the post below to see the adorable footage!)

"I was in complete shock and confusion," Kelsey recalls. "My brain was in such work mode because he had every detail planned so well that I genuinely thought I was getting a patient. So, it took me a while to catch on. It really wasn't until he pulled out the ring and got on a knee that I realized my best friend was asking me to spend the rest of our lives together."

Man proposes to woman on hospital rooftop Credit: Chad Corliss

Kelsey of course said yes, and now the two are taking some time to soak in their engagement before beginning preparations for a September wedding.

"We work a lot so finding the time to plan will take some focus!" she said.

Despite the heartbreaking circumstances under which they met, Kelsey said she wouldn't trade their love story for anything.

"As crazy as it sounds, we feel so lucky that we were able to fall in love during something as tragic as this pandemic," she said. "It allowed us the opportunity to truly realize the extent we could depend on one another. I feel like the luckiest girl in the world that I get to literally save lives with my best friend."