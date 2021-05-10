100,000 Bees Removed From Georgia Woman’s House… and It’s Not the First Time
“It's like they have a sign on the side of the house that says: 'Bees Welcome, Please Move In'"
As far as the bees in Decatur, Georgia, are concerned, Lisa Ohrmundt's house is the hottest spot in town.
In the 14 years she's lived there, Ohrmundt has had bees removed from the residence four times. Two of those times—including just a few weeks ago—the colony had swelled to more than 100,000 occupants.
"Four years ago, in May of 2017, we had a really big hive taken out, a couple years later we had a smaller one taken out, then a week or so ago we had a smaller one taken out, and then this one ... hopefully is the grand finale," Ohrmundt told CNN.
Bobby Chaisson, operations director at Georgia Bee Removal, told CNN that he removed at least 100,000 bees from Ohrmundt's living room ceiling in late April. But that's nothing compared to the 2017 swarm that he estimates had over 120,000 bees.
"It's crazy the ones we have removed from there because generally an average colony of bees that have moved in and 'set up shop' so to speak, will be about 40,000 bees on average, and as you can see, the ones there are gigantic," Chaisson told CNN.
The weirdest part? Nobody has any idea why the bees keep choosing Ohrmundt's house.
"They just love that house. I don't know what it is, it's like they have a sign on the side of the house that says: 'Bees Welcome, Please Move In,'" Chaisson said.
For Ohrmundt's sake, we hope they buzz off for good this time!