10 Fall Trips You Won't Believe are Just an Hour Outside of Atlanta

Gone are the oppressively hot days of summer, and, if you're anything like us, the cool undercurrent in the air makes staying indoors nearly impossible. The great thing about Atlanta, whether you call it home or you're just visiting, is that it's within driving distance to so many towns, parks, and attractions.

The best part? You don't have to go very far to enjoy them. Many of these things are only an hour (in some cases, just a little bit more) from the city making them ideal for day trips or quick weekend getaways. Whether you want to sip wine, catch an outdoor show, or explore a new town, here are 10 getaways within an hour of Atlanta.