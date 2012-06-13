Why You Need To Plan a Trip to Dahlonega, Georgia, in 2022

Here are the 7 best things to do on your visit to this charming small town.

Dahlonega, Georgia, is everything you could dream of for a small Southern town. It's got the charming town square that's centered around an old courthouse and surrounded with local shops and restaurants. It's positioned perfectly for a day trip to scenic North Georgia wineries. It's tucked into the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, with hikes and views to take advantage of. Oh, and it's beyond magical at Christmastime.

Here are 7 reasons to visit Dahlonega, Georgia, this year.

Walk Like a Local

Your entire trip can be based around the movie-worthy town square, starting with a stay at Dahlonega Square Hotel & Villas or Hall House Hotel, which are both within seconds of the center of town. From there, duck into shops like Humble Candle and Dahlonega General Store. Grab sweets for the road at The Fudge Factory (owner Tony Owens and his staff hand-make their selection of more than 100 confections), and make multiple stops at Picnic Cafe & Dessertery for your morning coffee, lunchtime snack, and giant slices of cake to end the day.

Hit the Wine Trail

Pick a designated driver, and go sample the liquid wares at Habersham Winery, Cavender Creek, and the Montaluce Winery—or any of the stops along the Dahlonega Wine Trail. If you want to stick closer to town, skip the car and take part in the Dahlonega Wine Walk that takes you on a wine tour of downtown tasting rooms.

Catch Some Live Music

While you might hear a live set pouring out of any of the shops and restaurants in town square at any given time, it's a must to snag a table at The Crimson Moon, an eatery that hosts live music multiple nights a week in an over-150-year-old building just across the street from the town square. National acts such as Shawn Mullins and Indigo Girls have played on the small wooden stage, and during weekly jam sessions local musicians are invited to join in. You can dine while you listen, enjoying casual fare like barbecue pork sandwiches and house burgers.

Visit the Holly Theatre

The 310-seat historic Holly Theatre (which originally opened in 1948 as a movie house and has been extensively renovated) now offers classic films, concerts, and locally produced plays. At Christmastime, don't miss the hilarious holiday play put on by the group. It's a must-see.

Strike Gold

Head to the Dahlonega Gold Museum, located in one of Georgia's oldest standing courthouse buildings, to learn all about the gold fever that swept through the town in the 1800s. Afterwards, visit the Crisson Gold Mine in the foothills of the mountains that surround the town, or head underground to the Consolidated Gold Mines. You can even pan for gold!

Explore the Trails

If you're interested in venturing more outside of the town square and into the mountains, take a drive over to the Amicalola Falls trail, which is great for hiking along the towering falls, all the way up to the overarching view of the mountain range.

For Christmas, Of Course!

If a holiday weekend getaway full of magic is on your bucket list, look no further. The whole town is dripping in twinkling lights and has plenty of cozy horse-drawn carriage rides to go around, all part of Dahlonega's Old-Fashioned Christmas extravaganza. We've outlined the best things to do on your Christmas trip here.