Why You Really Need to Plan a Visit to Dahlonega, Georgia This Christmas

From its charming town square to its picturesque mountain backdrop, Dahlonega is a small town bursting with character and Southern tradition. The little town, which is nestled in North Georgia, is about as welcoming as it can be, and has the Christmas charm and festivities worthy of a Hallmark movie (the popular movie, Christmas in Homestead, was filmed there too).

Dahlonega is serious about Christmas. Every November, a month-long Christmas extravaganza, known as Dahlonega's Old-Fashioned Christmas, kicks off and you won't be disappointed with the weeks of brilliant Christmas lights, festive events, and plenty of Santa visits. (This year's dates: November 25-December 31.)

Per our personal preference, stay in one of the B&Bs located just around the town square to make every activity easy and walkable. You can find just about anything you need at the General Store or our favorite catch-all café, Picnic Café and Dessertery; but there are plenty of restaurants scattered throughout the historic downtown to choose from. There's pretty much always live music happening around town, especially at The Crimson Moon.

You'll find something for everyone in the family, so here are some highlights showing why you need to plan your visit to Dahlonega this year during Christmastime.

It kicks off with an over-the-top lighting ceremony

The Christmas season officially begins with a lighting of the town square with the most twinkling Christmas lights you can imagine. The storefronts get draped with garland and lights to add even more Christmas cheer. This happens on the last weekend of November, so hit the Old-Fashioned Christmas early if you want to see this!

Prepare for an old-fashioned Christmas parade

The Christmas parade will appeal to the kids–and the kids at heart. Crowds gather around historic downtown Dahlonega for a festive home-town parade complete with Santa in his sleigh.

Visit Dahlonega This Christmas Santa Credit: Facebook/Visit Dahlonega, Georgia

Santa is around every weekend

The most popular guy this time of year sets up shop every weekend in the town square. With the lights, garland, and chilly winter weather, you're in for a great picture.

The tree lighting is spectacular

The tree lighting takes place on the on the night of the Christmas parade—and includes carols and hot cocoa.

You could end up an extra in a Hallmark movie

Dahlonega is such a perfect Christmas town, even Hallmark finds its way there to film its popular Christmas movies. Although multiple movies have been set there, last year's Christmas in Homestead was a beloved hit that was filmed in the town.

Grab a hot cocoa and do some Christmas shopping

Head over to Picnic Café and grab a hot chocolate, then shop around the small boutiques for unique gifts for your family and friends. The popular Christmas Market on Candy Cane Lane, hosted by Dahlonega Woman's Club, is held at the Community House and in Hancock Park just steps away from downtown Dahlonega Square. The annual fundraising event takes place the first two weekends in December on Fridays and Saturdays. Shop for unique gifts offered by artists and craftsmen, themed gift baskets, and homemade sweets.

Spend an evening at the Holly Theater

While the official schedule hasn't been released for this year, the Holly Theater has previously put on performances, such as "Twas the Night Before a Christmas Carol."

Hike along Amicalola Falls