Savannah Hotel Hosting Pet Portrait Pop-Up Sessions

Get your pup painted by a professional artist at Perry Lane Hotel.
By Meghan Overdeep Updated March 18, 2022
Credit: Hannah Elliott

You have a million photos of your furry friend in your camera roll, but do you have a hand-painted portrait of them done by a professional pet artist?

We didn't think so.

This spring, give your phone (and yourself) a much-needed break and head to Savannah's Perry Lane Hotel. The swanky, pet-friendly hotel is partnering with Charleston-based artist Hannah Elliott to provide guests and their pets with the ultimate vacation keepsake.  

Perry Lane Hotel's Pet Portrait Pop-Up Sessions will take place on Friday, April 15 and Friday, May 13, from 3pm to 6pm. Discerning pet parents are invited to bring their dog (or cat!) for a personalized, live pet portrait session in the hotel's library.

Custom 5"x7" pet illustrations, hand painted by Hannah Elliott, cost $50 a piece. Dog-friendly bites and water bowls will be served, as well as cocktails for their humans for purchase.

These 30-minute sessions must be reserved in advance by emailing information@perrylanehotel.com.

