You need only watch a Hallmark movie to catch on: Christmas and small towns go together like hot cocoa and marshmallows. Venture to a quaint downtown, and you'll see how cobblestone streets turn gift-shopping into an adventure and twinkling lights make finding the perfect dress for the annual Christmas party seem trivial. Because, well, it's Christmas—and the season only lasts a handful of weeks, which small towns take to heart. Dress shopping can wait; creating memories can't.

These Georgia towns grant you permission to take a break from checking off your holiday to-do list and focus instead on making the first few weeks of December the best Christmas kickoff ever. Visit one of these jolly destinations to take a ride on a real-life Christmas train in the mountains, line up to watch a beachy parade comprised of decked-out golf carts, or mail a letter from Santa's Southern headquarters. These Christmas-crazy places know how to deck the halls and celebrate in true, over-the-top Southern fashion—and they don't even need snow to pull it off.