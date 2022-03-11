This Georgia Town's Cherry Blossom Festival Promises to Be the "Pinkest Party on Earth"
The town of Macon, Georgia, is hosting "The Pinkest Party on Earth" next week, and you're invited.
Kick off the spring season in the historic town known as "The Cherry Blossom Capital of the World." With more than 350,000 Yoshino Cherry Trees in bloom, Macon has more than earned its nickname.
This year, Macon's 40th annual International Cherry Blossom Festival, which takes place March 18 through 27, will be an event to remember. From nightly concert series to kid- and pet-friendly activities, for ten days, people of all ages can enjoy an abundance of events celebrating the onset of spring.
"We're so excited to mark the arrival of our acclaimed International Cherry Blossom Festival and to see the world's most beautiful cherry trees blossoming in our own backyard," Valerie Bradley, Macon's vice president of marketing and communications, said in a news release. "With fun, memorable events for guests of all ages, this is the perfect way to start the spring season."
Festival highlights include several dog-friendly events (the Ultimate Air Dogs Dock Diving Competition, a Wiener Dog Race, and the Pinkest Puppy Party) as well as performances by country songwriter, Walker Hayes.
WATCH: The Best Cherry Blossom Destinations in the South
The story of cherry blossoms in the once-sleepy Southern town began back in 1949, when a man named William A. Fickling Sr. discovered what he later learned was a Yoshino tree in the backyard of his Macon home. Three years later, while on a trip to Washington D.C., he spotted an identical tree. After learning that the trees were a perfect match, Fickling began to propagate the Yoshinos within his community. Since then, the International Cherry Blossom Festival has been one of Macon's most memorable and popular events.
For a full schedule of events and to learn more about the International Cherry Blossom Festival, visit cherryblossom.com.