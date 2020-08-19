A Second Buc-ee's Location is Underway in Georgia
Everybody's favorite beaver has been busy! After successful recent launches in Alabama and Florida, Buc-ee's rapid take-over of the Southeast has extended to Georgia.
Not one, but two Buc-ee's locations are currently underway in the Peach State. The first, a 53,000-square-foot roadside oasis in Warner Robins, is expected to open in early 2021. The second one is slated for the charming Gordon County city of Calhoun, with an expected opening in August 2021, Atlanta Business Chronicle reports.
For the uninitiated, Buc-ee's isn't your ordinary gas station. The Southern institution with a smiling beaver mascot has earned itself a cult following thanks to its specialty food items, sprawling layouts, and famously pristine bathrooms. We're talking barbecue sandwiches, beef jerky, homemade fudge, and so much more.
If you haven't yet had the privilege of experiencing the glory that is Buc-ee's, you're in luck. With 25 new store developments currently underway, chances are good that one will pop up near you within the next few years.
Additionally, Jeff Nadalo, Buc-ee's general counsel and spokesperson, told Atlanta Business Chronicle that the company is actively looking for more sites throughout the South, including two brand new states.
We told you they were busy!
"We are very active in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina," he said, adding that Buc-ee's just closed in property in Florence and Anderson in South Carolina and in Crossville, Tennessee.
Buc-ee's currently has 48 locations throughout Texas, Alabama, and Florida.