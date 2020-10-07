The Hauntingly Beautiful History of Savannah's Bonaventure Cemetery

"Hauntingly beautiful” doesn’t begin to describe this Savannah landmark, just a few miles from town on the Wilmington River. Bonaventure was originally part of a 600-acre plantation of that name, landscaped with avenues of live oaks in the 1700s. Seventy acres were purchased in 1846 by a hotel owner who created Evergreen Cemetery. The city bought it in 1907, renaming it Bonaventure Cemetery. Then, two years later, Congregation Mickve Israel purchased adjoining land, adding a Jewish section to the cemetery. Two other synagogues followed suit, and a Jewish burial chapel became part of Bonaventure in 1917.



Today, almost half a million visitors come here annually to stroll along paths lined with live oaks, camellias, dogwoods, and azaleas, enveloping some of the most striking Victorian statuary you’ll see anywhere. A life-size statue of Little Gracie Watson (who died in childhood and whose ghost is rumored to play on the site of the Savannah hotel her father managed) is among the most famous sculptures at Bonaventure. The Bird Girl statue, immortalized on the cover of Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil, had to be removed because of tourist traffic and is now displayed at the Telfair Museums in Savannah.