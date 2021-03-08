5 Reasons To Visit Blue Ridge, Georgia

We love Blue Ridge, Georgia, and we can count the ways. It's one of the coolest mountain towns in North Georgia, not least because of its vibrant arts scene and bountiful opportunities for outdoor adventures. Between the restaurant- and boutique-filled downtown and the nearby Chattahoochee National Forest and Blue Ridge Scenic Railway, there's fun to be had for everyone. Read on for a few of our favorite stops in Blue Ridge. And, if you have your sights set on a trip soon, download a copy of the town's walking tour and take yourself on a wander around town. They also have a handy list of all of the shops in the area, which is indispensable if your aims include window shopping—and they certainly should.

1. Charming Downtown

Blue Ridge's dynamic downtown is filled with shops, breweries, and restaurants. There's enough there to keep you busy all day, but if you need a breather, find a bench in the nearby Blue Ridge City Park for a dose of fresh mountain air.

2. Blue Ridge Scenic Railway

Antique trains are an enormous draw in Blue Ridge, where the Blue Ridge Scenic Railway has been rambling through for more than a century. A ride on the railway is fun for the whole family as it follows the Toccoa River through the scenic landscape and Chattahoochee National Forest.

3. Chattahoochee National Forest

If outdoor adventure is what you're after—and if you're not content to just drive through—plan a hike in Chattahoochee National Forest, a verdant Georgia attraction that stretches for 750,145 mountainous and wooded acres.

4. Wonderful Waterfalls

Many of us like for a hike to end with a splash, and trips to Long Creek Falls, Falls Branch Falls, Sea Creek Falls, and Jacks River Falls do just that. The area is dotted with dramatic falls, which make for lovely hikes in and around Blue Ridge.

5. Vibrant Arts

Blue Ridge has everything, including the arts. The town's Blue Ridge Mountains Arts Association and Art Center and the Blue Ridge Community Theater bring music, theater, visual art, and entertainment to town, and downtown galleries keep the community connected to local artisans and their works.