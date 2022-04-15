Best Beaches in Georgia
Even though Georgia only has roughly 110 miles of shores, the Peach State's coastline is dotted with marshland, beaches, and barrier islands—including Tybee Island to the north and the Golden Isles, which includes Jekyll Island and St. Simons Island, farther south. The natural wonders and coastal treasures you'll find in these places make for an ideal getaway. According to the Golden Isles CVB, "Loved by visitors, all of these barrier islands feature stunning beaches on the seaward side, alongside attractions, restaurants, hotels, and more. Each island has its own unique personality, from the laid-back Jekyll Island to the luxurious Sea Island." Visit, and you'll find yourself walking canopied trails, biking island paths, kayaking salty shoreline, and settling in for relaxing days on the sands. Wind your way along Georgia's shores to find beaches that are preserving their ecological treasures while inviting visitors in to experience one-of-a-kind getaways on the coast.
North Beach
Tybee Island
This area of Tybee is a destination for shopping, restaurant-hopping, and marveling at the historic island lighthouse, Georgia's tallest and oldest. You'll also find a bevy of bed-and-breakfasts here, all close to the island's less-busy beaches. You can access North Beach via a boardwalk at the end of Gulick Street.
Driftwood Beach
Jekyll Island
Located on Jekyll Island's northern shores, this beach is loved for its picturesque sands, which are scattered with the skeletal remains of toppled and salt-scrubbed trees—the driftwood that gives the beach its name.
Nanny Goat Beach
Sapelo Island
This beach is located on a southern stretch of Sapelo Island. It's a destination for researchers and educators because of the area's ecological richness and biodiversity. You must pre-register to visit Sapelo Island, and once there, you'll find shores with oceangoing birds like herons, egrets, and ospreys.
Mid Beach
Tybee Island
Visitors will find a laid-back shore at Tybee's Mid Beach. According to Visit Tybee, "Tybee Island's Mid Beach draws from the quiet attraction of North Beach and the iconic action of South Beach to create an atmosphere attractive to any traveler." You can find beach access south of Lovell Avenue.
St Andrews Beach
Jekyll Island
Bordered by scrub forest, this beach is near Jekyll Point, which is the southernmost point of Jekyll Island. It's a popular place for seeing wildlife—including migratory and seafaring birds, dolphins, and other ocean creatures—as there is a wildlife viewing platform and trails nearby.
South Beach
Tybee Island
Tybee's busier—but no less enjoyable—beaches are located at the southern end of the island, where you'll find several beach access points, including at 18th Street near the fishing pier and at Inlet Avenue.
East Beach
St. Simons Island
According to Golden Isles CVB, "'East Beach' is the name given to St. Simons Island Beach, the stretch of beach along the Oceanside of St. Simons Island." Set your sights here for shelling and splashing; it's also a good spot for biking. You'll find Gould's Inlet nearby, a scenic spot for fishing and spotting birds at the mouth of Postell Creek.
Cabretta Island Beach
Sapelo Island
This beach is located on the Atlantic coast of Sapelo Island, which is accessible via ferry across Dooby Sound. Once there, you'll find Cabretta Campground and surrounding creeks, marshes, and beaches.
Back River Beach
Tybee Island
A great spot to see the sunset, Back River Beach is one of Tybee's lesser-known stretches of sand. Keep your eyes peeled as you walk on the broad sands—it's a good spot for glimpsing dolphins too.
Sea Island Beach
Sea Island
Guests staying on Sea Island will enjoy the Sea Island Beach Club with its five miles of private Atlantic shoreline, family-friendly pools, and opportunities for sailing and kayaking.