The Prettiest Small Towns in Georgia

By Southern Living Editors Updated May 21, 2022
Credit: Robbie Caponetto

In a Southern state with a gazillion beautiful small towns, we had a hard time picking our favorite places.  Small towns are where you'll find festive holidays, quirky traditions, friendly neighbors, and warm welcomes. Small towns bring all the charm. They're our favorite destinations for a weekend trip, and we've found more than a few hidden gems while exploring their quiet streets and cozy sidewalks in Georgia. Take a spin through our favorites, then let us know yours. 

Blairsville

Credit: Robbie Caponetto

Population: 725

In addition to fun things to see and do in town, Blairsville invites outdoor adventurers to explore the landscape. Don't miss fly fishing on Lake Trahlyta in Vogel State Park near town.

Blue Ridge

Credit: Photo: Michael Hanson

Population: 1,300

From gorgeous mountain views, orchards, and wineries, to a happening restaurant scene, this little burg has a lot to offer. P.S. You can catch a ride on the Blue Ridge Scenic Railway here (pictured).

Brunswick

Credit: via Golden Isles CVB

Population: 16,346

Founded in 1771 and rich with maritime history, this mainland port has plenty to see and do before you explore the neighboring barrier islands—Georgia's Golden Isles.

Clayton

Credit: Courtesy of Explore Georgia

Population: 2,300

When you visit Clayton, check out Persimmon on the Square, Main Street Gallery, and the soda fountain at the Clayton Pharmacy, or have a whitewater adventure on the nearby Chattooga River.

Covington

Credit: Courtesy of Explore Georgia

Population: 13, 977

If you were a Vampire Diaries fan, you'll recognize downtown Covington, which "played" Mystic Falls, Virginia, in the series. It's a fun summer spot, too, and puts on a big Fourth of July bash.

Dahlonega

Credit: via dahlonega.org

Population: 6,500

Central to Georgia's wine country, Dahlonega also has waterfalls, hiking trails, world-class cycling, and plenty to see and do. It's also known for its wonderful holiday cheer. 

Darien

Credit: Courtesy of Explore Georgia

Population: 1,845

This coastal town between Savannah and Brunswick was once a thriving port. Now it's a serene historic town with beautiful scenery, less than an hour from St. Simons Island.

Dillard

Credit: Robbie Caponetto

Population: 337

This North Georgia town is nestled in the southern reaches of the Appalachian mountains and is home to Julep Farms (pictured), a lovely farm resort with stunning views of the hills.

Dublin

Credit: Courtesy of Explore Georgia

Population: 16,106

Find Irish flavor in the eateries, live music, and festivals of Dublin. There's also, of course, the locally legendary Dublin Theatre (pictured). You can find all of it just about an hour southeast of Macon.

Ellijay

Credit: rodclementphotography/Getty Images

Population: 2,036

Ellijay is fun year-round, but when you visit in fall, you'll find it's Georgia's apple capital. Exploring the town's orchards with an apple cider in hand is the way to do it when the leaves start changing each year.

Greensboro

Credit: Facebook/Downtown Greensboro, GA

Population: 3,384

With its historic downtown and fun shops, Greensboro makes a perfect side trip if you're visiting Lake Oconee. (Don't miss out on the antiquing!)

Helen

Credit: SeanPavonePhoto/Getty Images

Population: 600

Southerners flock to Helen to see the Georgia version of a Bavarian Alpine Village (pictured). Explore more than 200 shops, plus Habersham Winery and nearby Unicoi State Park. 

Jackson

Credit: Courtesy of Explore Georgia

Population: 5,000

Besides enjoying local eateries and shops in this town about 40 miles south of Atlanta, you can get outdoors at Jackson Lake, High Falls State Park, or Indian Springs State Park. See if you recognize any of the town's landmarks from the Netflix series Stranger Things.

Lilburn

Credit: Courtesy of Explore Georgia

Population: 12,675

One of America's most distinctive (and second-largest) Hindu temples, the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir, is in this small town just outside of Atlanta.

Madison

Credit: Van Jones Martin

Population: 4,000

Dreamy Madison has been doubling as a movie and TV set since the 70s. Remember it from My Cousin Vinny, Goosebumps, or Hidden Figures?

Milledgeville

Credit: Courtesy of Explore Georgia

Population: 18,933

Don't miss the Greek Revival home Rose Hill at Lockerly Arboretum; Flannery O'Connor's home, Andalusia; and the Oconee River Greenway Park and Riverwalk.

Pine Mountain

Credit: Courtesy Caroline Rogers

Population: 1,739

West Georgia's Pine Mountain has a charming downtown stretch with fun shops, and it's also next door to Callaway Gardens (pictured), a fun getaway for biking and beaching.

St. Marys

Credit: Courtesy of Explore Georgia

Population: 18,088

This little coastal charmer is the gateway to beautiful Cumberland Island, but you'll love rambling around town before you catch the ferry.

St. Simons

Credit: DorothyBlahnik/Getty Images

Population: 15,291

This coastal town has a downtown with fun shops, water views, and plenty of ocean breezes along a stretch of Georgia known as the Golden Isles. It's also a festive holiday destination.

Tallulah Falls

Credit: Art Meripol

Population: 1,719

The beauty of Tallulah Falls is in its natural wonders. It's a Victorian-era resort town that's become a destination for hiking and waterfall watching. You can find your fill of adventure in and around Tallulah Gorge State Park (pictured) , which is one of the South's beloved state parks. 

Thomasville

Credit: Robbie Caponetto

Population: 18,826

This small town has one of most vibrant downtown districts in the state, and it's a destination for city dwellers seeking a slower pace (and lots of fun restaurants and shops, like The Bookshelf [pictured], to explore).

Washington

Credit: Courtesy City of Washington

Population: 4,942

Established in 1780, Washington is one of the oldest towns in Georgia, and it has lots of historic architecture and buildings, one of which can be found in The Fitzpatrick Hotel downtown (pictured).

