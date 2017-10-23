The Prettiest Small Towns in Georgia
In a Southern state with a gazillion beautiful small towns, we had a hard time picking our favorite places. Small towns are where you'll find festive holidays, quirky traditions, friendly neighbors, and warm welcomes. Small towns bring all the charm. They're our favorite destinations for a weekend trip, and we've found more than a few hidden gems while exploring their quiet streets and cozy sidewalks in Georgia. Take a spin through our favorites, then let us know yours.
Blairsville
Population: 725
In addition to fun things to see and do in town, Blairsville invites outdoor adventurers to explore the landscape. Don't miss fly fishing on Lake Trahlyta in Vogel State Park near town.
Blue Ridge
Population: 1,300
From gorgeous mountain views, orchards, and wineries, to a happening restaurant scene, this little burg has a lot to offer. P.S. You can catch a ride on the Blue Ridge Scenic Railway here (pictured).
Brunswick
Population: 16,346
Founded in 1771 and rich with maritime history, this mainland port has plenty to see and do before you explore the neighboring barrier islands—Georgia's Golden Isles.
Clayton
Population: 2,300
When you visit Clayton, check out Persimmon on the Square, Main Street Gallery, and the soda fountain at the Clayton Pharmacy, or have a whitewater adventure on the nearby Chattooga River.
Covington
Population: 13, 977
If you were a Vampire Diaries fan, you'll recognize downtown Covington, which "played" Mystic Falls, Virginia, in the series. It's a fun summer spot, too, and puts on a big Fourth of July bash.
Dahlonega
Population: 6,500
Central to Georgia's wine country, Dahlonega also has waterfalls, hiking trails, world-class cycling, and plenty to see and do. It's also known for its wonderful holiday cheer.
Darien
Population: 1,845
This coastal town between Savannah and Brunswick was once a thriving port. Now it's a serene historic town with beautiful scenery, less than an hour from St. Simons Island.
Dillard
Population: 337
This North Georgia town is nestled in the southern reaches of the Appalachian mountains and is home to Julep Farms (pictured), a lovely farm resort with stunning views of the hills.
Dublin
Population: 16,106
Find Irish flavor in the eateries, live music, and festivals of Dublin. There's also, of course, the locally legendary Dublin Theatre (pictured). You can find all of it just about an hour southeast of Macon.
Ellijay
Population: 2,036
Ellijay is fun year-round, but when you visit in fall, you'll find it's Georgia's apple capital. Exploring the town's orchards with an apple cider in hand is the way to do it when the leaves start changing each year.
Greensboro
Population: 3,384
With its historic downtown and fun shops, Greensboro makes a perfect side trip if you're visiting Lake Oconee. (Don't miss out on the antiquing!)
Helen
Population: 600
Southerners flock to Helen to see the Georgia version of a Bavarian Alpine Village (pictured). Explore more than 200 shops, plus Habersham Winery and nearby Unicoi State Park.
Jackson
Population: 5,000
Besides enjoying local eateries and shops in this town about 40 miles south of Atlanta, you can get outdoors at Jackson Lake, High Falls State Park, or Indian Springs State Park. See if you recognize any of the town's landmarks from the Netflix series Stranger Things.
Lilburn
Population: 12,675
One of America's most distinctive (and second-largest) Hindu temples, the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir, is in this small town just outside of Atlanta.
Madison
Population: 4,000
Dreamy Madison has been doubling as a movie and TV set since the 70s. Remember it from My Cousin Vinny, Goosebumps, or Hidden Figures?
Milledgeville
Population: 18,933
Don't miss the Greek Revival home Rose Hill at Lockerly Arboretum; Flannery O'Connor's home, Andalusia; and the Oconee River Greenway Park and Riverwalk.
Pine Mountain
Population: 1,739
West Georgia's Pine Mountain has a charming downtown stretch with fun shops, and it's also next door to Callaway Gardens (pictured), a fun getaway for biking and beaching.
St. Marys
Population: 18,088
This little coastal charmer is the gateway to beautiful Cumberland Island, but you'll love rambling around town before you catch the ferry.
St. Simons
Population: 15,291
This coastal town has a downtown with fun shops, water views, and plenty of ocean breezes along a stretch of Georgia known as the Golden Isles. It's also a festive holiday destination.
Tallulah Falls
Population: 1,719
The beauty of Tallulah Falls is in its natural wonders. It's a Victorian-era resort town that's become a destination for hiking and waterfall watching. You can find your fill of adventure in and around Tallulah Gorge State Park (pictured) , which is one of the South's beloved state parks.
Thomasville
Population: 18,826
This small town has one of most vibrant downtown districts in the state, and it's a destination for city dwellers seeking a slower pace (and lots of fun restaurants and shops, like The Bookshelf [pictured], to explore).
Washington
Population: 4,942
Established in 1780, Washington is one of the oldest towns in Georgia, and it has lots of historic architecture and buildings, one of which can be found in The Fitzpatrick Hotel downtown (pictured).