The Best Beaches Near Savannah, Georgia
While there's so much to do in Savannah—a weekend isn't nearly enough time to take in all the area has to offer—the city is so close to the coast, it can be tempting to take time out and plan a beach getaway. There are plenty of beaches in Georgia and South Carolina that make for great weekend or day trips from Savannah. Read on for some of our favorites, as well as the driving distance from the city to each of them. These beaches provide not only sandy shores for lounging and breathing deeply in the salty air, but also lots of cute bed and breakfasts, popular fishing spots, and seafood restaurants for enjoying fresh catch. It's always a good day for a beach trip.
Back River Beach
Tybee Island, Georgia
One of the less frequented of Tybee's beaches, Back River Beach is a scenic spot along Tybee Creek at the end of Highway 80. It's a great place to see the sunset, and locals say it's a reliable shoreline for dolphin spotting too. Be sure to stop into nearby A-J's Dockside Restaurant for a meal at the end of the day.
Driving Distance from Savannah: 18 miles
Bloody Point Beach
Daufuskie Island, South Carolina
At the southern end of Daufuskie Island, you'll find this beach, which is the site of a historic conflict and is now a place for fishing and seeing seagoing birds like pelicans and osprey. While on Daufuskie, you'll have the opportunity to learn about the island's Gullah culture and heritage. Be sure to check out the Billie Burn Historical Museum & Gullah Learning Center while you're on the island.
Driving Distance from Savannah: 47 miles
Burkes Beach
Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
The powdery white sands of Burkes Beach on Hilton Head Island are famous in the South and beyond. The broad beaches are perfect for lounging and popular with families. You can find access to Burkes Beach near the middle of the island just off of William Hilton Parkway.
Driving Distance from Savannah: 38 miles
Cabretta Island Beach
Sapelo Island, Georgia
One of Sapelo Island's favorite Atlantic shores is Cabretta Island Beach, a great spot for a day trip. It's accessible via a ferry ride across Dooby Sound. You can also camp on the island at the Cabretta Campground beneath live oak trees and close to opportunities for coastal wildlife sightings.
Driving Distance from Savannah: 72 miles
Coligny Beach Park
Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
At this Hilton Head spot, you'll find not only beach access, but also a beach park with "outdoor showers, changing rooms, restrooms, and a variety of lounging options. Coligny also has swings and wooden chairs under shaded gazebos available to anyone who needs to rest their feet," according to hiltonhead.com.
Driving Distance from Savannah: 37 miles
East Beach
St. Simons Island, Georgia
St. Simons has something for everyone, including beachside shores to enjoy. East Beach is what everyone calls St. Simons Island Beach, the public sands on the Atlantic side of the island. There are great spots for fishing nearby, as well as resorts and hotels for retiring after a day on the sand.
Driving Distance from Savannah: 85 miles
Mid Beach
Tybee Island, Georgia
In the middle of Tybee Island is Mid Beach, a halfway point between North and South Beach that's less busy but no less scenic than the other points on the shoreline. Broad sands and easy access make this a great spot for families and those seeking an open-air getaway. There are also some excellent seafood spots nearby for post-beach refreshment.
Driving Distance from Savannah: 18 miles
Nanny Goat Beach
Sapelo Island, Georgia
As some of the better-kept-secret beaches on the Georgia coast, the shores of Sapelo Island require pre-registration to visit. They are research destinations as well as havens for migrating birds and seafaring wildlife. Nanny Goat Beach is located on the Atlantic coast a bit farther south than Sapelo's Cabretta Island Beach.
Driving Distance from Savannah: 70 miles
North Beach
Tybee Island, Georgia
Beach seekers can't do much better than Tybee Island, where slow walks on the sand are the only item on the day's to-do list. You can find North Beach on the north end of the island near Fort Screven and the Tybee Island Light and Museum.
Driving Distance from Savannah: 17 miles
South Beach
Tybee Island, Georgia
One of Tybee's more popular beaches, South Beach is a destination for splashing in the waves and sunning on the sands. It's located near the Tybee Beach Pier, a popular fishing spot with broad shores, and bustling eateries off Butler Avenue.
Driving Distance from Savannah: 18 miles