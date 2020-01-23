This Small-Town South Georgia B&B Belongs on a Greeting Card
There's a bed-and-breakfast in the small South Georgia town of Moultrie, Georgia, and it looks like it belongs in a Hallmark movie or on a greeting card. It's The Barber-Tucker House, an inn located on a magnolia- and oak-lined street with a canopy of Spanish moss waving overhead. The bed-and-breakfast prides itself on its Southern hospitality and its picture-perfect setting, so it's no wonder the establishment's motto is "Where Hospitality is a Southern Thing."
The inn, a Moultrie institution, reopened in May 2019 when owners Melanie and Michael Limbach took the helm. The Barber-Tucker House is a destination for overnight visitors, and its amenities include a formal dining room (where breakfast is served), a library with board games and books to borrow, a breezy wraparound porch (with a picturesque porch swing), and a garden patio surrounding a moss-draped oak tree.
This Southern bed-and-breakfast is a welcoming spot. The welcome wagon even includes a few four-footed friends. According to The Barber-Tucker House, they have "four am'Basset'ors (basset hounds). They do not have access to the guest or common areas, though you might find Melanie and Petunia Rose or Michael and Beauregard Blue on the front porch or walking the property."
The bed-and-breakfast is a block away from the Colquitt County Arts Center, where you'll find art classes, exhibits, concerts, plays, and musicals. It's also a short drive from Moultrie's courthouse square, a shopping and dining destination that surrounds the town's historic courthouse.
Find more information about the bed-and-breakfast at barbertuckerhouse.com
Have you ever visited Moultrie, Georgia? Do you have a favorite small-town bed-and-breakfast to visit for a long weekend getaway?