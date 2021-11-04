Plan a Visit To the Annual Christkindl Market in the Heart of Atlanta

Kick off the festive season with a visit to The German American Cultural Foundation's 2021 German Christkindl Market in Atlanta. Throughout November and December, Buckhead Village will host the celebrations, and when you stop by, you can cozy up by the flickering fire pits, catch a glimpse of a dapper Santa wearing a green tie and a red business suit, and get a start on your holiday gifting.

Buckhead Village Credit: Photo Courtesy of Jamestown

There will be over 50 vendors with festive food and beverages as well as opportunities to do holiday shopping and listen to live music. According to a press release, "Alongside the market, Buckhead Village will celebrate the merriest time of year as it transforms into an abstract winter wonderland decked with illuminated sparkling globes in trees, fresh eucalyptus garlands, oversized pastel ornaments and larger than life floral sculptures."

Buckhead Village Credit: Photo Courtesy of Jamestown

Throughout the season, Buckhead Village will also host other festive holiday celebrations, including performances by the Atlanta Ballet, pop-up shops, a sugarplum fairy forest, and a market from Buckhead Art & Co. You can also enjoy open-air stop and stroll events every Saturday from November 27th through December 18th from 12 to 6 p.m. Throughout those days, you can catch glimpses of Stylish Santa and the Tinseltone Carolers as well as participate in family-friendly crafts like cookie decorating.

You can also take advantage of open-air fun with the Miracle on Peachtree Hot Chocolate Crawl, a ticketed event that will be taking place on Saturday, December 11 from 5 to 8 p.m. Buckhead Village will be part of the revelry with festive window displays, hot chocolate from Saint-Germain Bakery, and live music.

Buckhead Village Credit: Photo Courtesy of Jamestown

The market will be open to the public from Friday, November 26, 2021, through Sunday, January 2, 2022. You can find it at 309 Buckhead Avenue at the corner of North Fulton and Buckhead Avenue. It will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 11:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. You can find a calendar with all the rest of the fun at buckheadvillagedistrict.com.