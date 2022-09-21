17-Year-Old Cancer Patient Throws First Pitch For Atlanta Braves

Georgia cancer patient Luc Mire was given the honor of throwing the first pitch at the Atlanta Braves game against the Phillies on Sunday. The 17-year-old senior at Lassiter High School in Cobb County, is receiving treatment at the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta (CHOA).

Luc, whose mom is a breast cancer survivor, was diagnosed with leukemia in May of 2021—just one week before he turned 16.

The teen has played baseball since he was about five years old, mainly for the Sandy Plains Baseball Association. In a statement to Southern Living, Luc said he was, "Proud to be asked to be the patient who threw out the first pitch and advocate for the childhood cancer community. And…Go Braves!"

He even received a signed jersey from his favorite player, Matt Olson.

Luc, who wasn't able to attend in-person school his junior year, was part of CHOA's Hospital Homebound program. When he was in the hospital, a teacher from the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center helped him with precalculus.

Now a senior, Luc has plans to study neuroscience or biomedical engineering with the goal of attending Georgia Tech. He said wants to give back to the medical community that "helped me so much and help kids like me with cancer in the future."

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. You can donate to CHOA's life-saving mission at choa.org/donate.

Go Luc!