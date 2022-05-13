10 Things to Eat and Do on Atlanta's BeltLine

It's hard to resist the lure of the BeltLine in Atlanta—especially when the days get longer. What was once a series of rail lines is now a loop of paved trails that will eventually connect around the city (it's still very much a work in progress and won't be complete until 2030). The buzziest part of the BeltLine is the Eastside trail which stretches from Piedmont Park to Reynoldstown, but the Westside trail—where the Lee + White development with ASW Whiskey Exchange and Monday Night Garage and more to come—is quickly coming along, too.

Exploring the BeltLine is a great way to spend a day in Atlanta—it buzzes on the weekends with locals and visitors (watch out for cyclists) and offers beautiful views of the city. The trail is also host to a variety of public art including murals and sculptures. Along the way there are places to stop for a bite, drink, or even a souvenir.

Wear your most comfortable walking shoes—here are the must-see sights along Atlanta's BeltLine.

Two Urban Licks

When it comes to fine dining on the BeltLine, it's hard to beat Two Urban Licks. The Atlanta institution has an industrial (yet upscale) atmosphere thanks to the building's former life as a warehouse and serves up modern American fare. Brunch is a treat here thanks to its patio and dishes like salmon chips (smoked salmon, chipotle cream cheese, and red onion on potato chips) and lemon ricotta pancakes. 820 Ralph McGill Boulevard, Atlanta, GA 30306, twourbanlicks.com

Ponce City Market

Ponce City Market Credit: courtesy of Jamestown

The massive former Sears-Roebuck property is a destination all on its own, but it's also a good stopover while exploring the BeltLine. Take your pick of treats in the food hall (Botiwalla is especially great for Indian street food that can be enjoyed on the go) and visit the shops like the Village, a shop of Black-owned home and clothing brands. 675 Ponce de Leon Avenue, Atlanta, GA 30308, poncecitymarket.com

Historic Fourth Ward Park

This 17-acre park is truly off the beaten path—just look for the Gateway Trail while on the BeltLine and take the stairs down. Once you're there, enjoy oasis vibes found at the paved loop around the pond or catch your breath on the sprawling greenspace. 680 Dallas Street Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30308

Rina

Rina Credit: Andrew Thomas Lee

The Tel Aviv beach vibes are strong at this Israeli restaurant designed by Smith Hanes. There's a takeout window for those who want to enjoy their falafel or shawarma on the patio, or grab a seat inside. Whatever you do, don't skip the tahini milkshake. 699 Ponce De Leon Ave Northeast, Suite 9, Atlanta, GA 30308, rinakitchen.com

Tiny Doors ATL

While you're on the east and westside trails, keep an eye out for the Tiny Doors. These seven-inch doors are created by artist Karen Andreson Singer. There is even a map to help you locate the colorful doors around the path. tinydoorsatl.com

Glide Pizza

When the hunger pangs kick in on the Eastside trail, you can get a quick fix at Glide where Rob Birdsong and his team craft perfectly chewy, not too thick (but not too thin) crust pizzas. Even better? They're available by the slice (house-made pizza ranch and pickled peppers are worth the small up-charge). 659 Auburn Avenue Northeast, Unit 506, Atlanta, GA 30312, glidepizza.com

Krog Street Market

Atlanta Krog Street Market Credit: ACVB Marketing

Just a bit further down the Eastside trail is Krog Street Market in Inman Park which has restaurants like Ticonderoga Club and food stalls like Freds Meat & Bread. It's also a great spot to stop and treat yourself to a little something nice, like a chocolate bar from Xocolatl or a small household item from the Merchant. 99 Krog Street Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30307, krogstreetmarket.com

Atlanta Bicycle Barn

If you want a zippier way to see the BeltLine, rent a bike from the Bicycle Barn. Bikes (traditional and e-bikes) can be rented from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the spring and summer (until 5:00 p.m. in the winter). Reservations can't be made ahead of time and the bikes are first come, first serve—so get there early! 151 Sampson Street Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30312, atlbikebarn.com

Butter & Cream

Butter and Cream Atlanta Credit: Maddie Mitchell & Butter and Cream

Let's face it: You're going to get hot when walking on the BeltLine, and you'll need some ice cream. Butter & Cream is a refreshing sanctuary on the Eastside trail for those seeking cold respite in the form of creative flavors like "midnight snacks" and "honeycomb forest." 661 Auburn Avenue Suite 130, Atlanta, Georgia 30312, butterandcream.com

Muchacho