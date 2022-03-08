A short drive north of Atlanta, Alpharetta is the suburb that has it all. From 750 acres of green spaces and parks to hundreds of restaurants and bustling attractions, Alpharetta is the place to go. You'll find that families are just as comfortable exploring this town as, say, couples on a romantic getaway or friends looking for a fun trip.

When it comes to hotels, there's the recently opened Hamilton, a 119-room hotel located in downtown Alpharetta within walking distance to restaurants, shops, and the amphitheater. Or there's the Hotel at Avalon, located in a popular mixed-use development and crowned with a rooftop pool. Whether you're popping in for the day or looking to stay awhile, here are 10 things you can't miss while in Alpharetta.

Take a Stroll on the Big Creek Greenway

A path that winds along Big Creek for about nine miles feels much further from the city than it actually is. Go for a stroll or ride your bike down the concrete path that runs parallel to North Point Parkway. When you reach the end of the path, you'll hit a mulch trail that circles around a wetland—keep your eyes open for blue herons, deer, and ducks.

Shop and Eat at Avalon

You could seriously spend a whole day at Avalon (and not regret any of it). There's a stadium-seat movie theater if you're looking to catch a flick (good to know on rainy days) and there are green spaces where children can stretch their legs. Start at one end and work your way down with stops at shops like Williams-Sonoma and Bonobos. When you get hungry, grab a bite at a restaurant like Superica, Ford Fry's Tex-Mex joint, or maybe something sweet at Cafe Intermezzo.

Explore Alpharetta City Center

Downtown Alpharetta, also known as Alpharetta City Center, is the heart of the city with so much to discover. In the warmer months, there's a splash pad to cool off in and a field to stretch out on. If you're looking to treat yourself, there are chic clothing boutiques like Southern Local and the day spa Natural Body. If you want to enjoy a great meal, take your pick from casual cafe fare at Never Enough Thyme or opt for something more upscale like elevated American fare at Coalition.

Grab a Brew at Jekyll Brewing

Jekyll Island feels a bit closer when you visit Jekyll Brewing. There are two locations in Alpharetta to choose from—Marconi, not far from the Big Creek Greenway, and Alpharetta City Center. Both have refreshing beers like the Pineapple Habanero Hot Dang Diggity IPA. If you want a snack to go with that beer, there are nibbles like black bean quinoa falafel balls and heartier items such as burgers. Catch live music on the weekends.

Eat Dinner at Restaurant Holmes

Located in a historic house in downtown Alpharetta, Restaurant Holmes is an elegant establishment where you can enjoy a great meal. Expect locally-driven ingredients to shine in dishes like the beet salad with whipped feta and the wood-grilled broccoli with salsa verde.

Buy a Treat From Crave Pie Studio

What would round out your Alpharetta experience? A pie from Crave. The Alpharetta location of Crave sells mini pies in a variety of flavors. Some, like maple pecan, are year round while others change seasonally.

Enjoy Coffee from Valor

Valor is the total package. Amazing aesthetics thanks to a colorful espresso machine and disco ball hanging from the ceiling. Yes. Delicious coffee roasted in small batches? Yes. There's also a cute outdoor seating area and a snack menu if you get hungry.

Catch a Show at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Outdoor music performances are so of-the-moment and this amphitheater is a great place to enjoy them. Buy a ticket for a seat or plan on sitting on the grassy hill; either way, you can't go wrong. Every genre swings through so there's something for everyone.

Listen to Jazz at the Velvet Note

You don't have to be a jazz aficionado to appreciate the Velvet Note. With a beautifully designed listening room, it is obvious careful attention was paid to every detail within its confines from the seating arrangements to the type of plates used (the food is served on palm leaf plates to minimize the noise while serving and eating food). Dress sharply, order a martini, and take in the finest of tunes.

Treat Yourself to a Record at Comeback Vinyl