Meet the 6-Year-Old Who Is Georgia's Youngest Certified Farmer
An early passion for growing has blossomed into a full-fledged farming business called aGROWKulture.
While most kids her age are having nap time and playing make believe, 6-year-old Kendall Rae Johnson is busy planting seeds, watering crops, and harvesting the week's bounty. As the state of Georgia's youngest certified farmer, she has quite the job to do running her very real farming business, aGROWKulture.
A resident of Atlanta, Kendall started farming when she was just 3 years old. Her great grandmother Laura "Kate" Williams taught her how to plant cucumber seeds, peppers, tomatoes, and broken collard green stems on her tiny patio garden. At 4, Kendall's parents built her a garden bed around the premise of their yard and her passion for growing took off. Soon, she was inviting kids from all over her neighborhood to come see what she had grown. Eventually, the daily tours turned into aGROWKulture, a business where she teaches other children about gardening and sells fruit and vegetable subscription boxes.
When she's not tending her crops, Kendall advocates for the farming industry across her state as a member of farming organizations like Georgia Grown and Georgia Farm Bureau. A partnership with state representative Mandisha Thomas resulted in the pair raising $85,000 to support a young farmers program for kindergarten through high school students in South Fulton, Georgia.
Never one to sit still, Kendall already has her sights set on another project. She hopes to create an outdoor agricultural science learning lab in her backyard to begin composting. In October, she got a big boost toward that goal when she shared her story on Good Morning America and was surprised with a $10,000 check from Honey Bunches of Oats to support her business.
Though farming is a big job, Kendall hasn't let the nuances of running a business steal the joy and simplicity of watching something grow from nothing.
"I like farming because I like playing in the dirt," she told Southern Living. "Farming is all about growing your fruits and vegetables."
Her favorite crop to grow? Carrots, because they're "delicious."
When asked if she wants to be farmer when she grows up, Kendall matter-of-factly replied, "Yes, because I'm already a farmer!"
Touché, Kendall.