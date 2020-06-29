The Ultimate Guide to WaterColor, Florida

If you’re in WaterColor only for a brief time or are traveling with a small group, consider resting your head at the WaterColor Inn & Resort. Managed by St. Joe Hospitality, this 60-room stay offers warm, family-friendly accommodations, with access to WaterColor’s many amenities and an atmosphere that marries the comforts of a beach house with the perks of a boutique hotel. The Inn is right on the beach, so you’re just steps from sticking your toes in the sand at any given moment. Rates start at $295