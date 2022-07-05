These Under-the-Radar Spots Have the Clearest Water in Florida

Three Sisters Springs

Ever seen one of those viral videos of people swimming peacefully with sea cows? More than likely, it was shot in Crystal River, the only place in North America where you can legally swim with manatees. Located on the west coast about 90 minutes north of Tampa, Crystal River is especially popular during manatee season (November through March), and Three Sisters Springs is one of the best places to spot these gentle giants.

The spring, which is so beautiful it seems otherworldly, is only accessible via private boat or kayak. Get Up And Go Kayaking Crystal River offers guided tours in clear kayaks so you can see it all, whether above the surface or below.