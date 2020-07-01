8 Small Beach Cottage Rentals in Florida

Santa Rosa Beach, Florida

Rates starting from $50 per night; Book it!

If you’re the outdoorsy type (and are looking for a bargain), this petite cabin is the rental for you. In Santa Rosa Beach, it’s a good pick for anyone who wants to spend all of his or her time lounging on the Gulf coast’s gorgeous beaches or enjoying the nightlife of 30A. The rental itself offers only basic amenities—it’s described as luxury camping—but the setting under a copse of trees is truly lovely—and a reminder that the best escapes are within the great outdoors.