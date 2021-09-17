Reintroduce Yourself to Daytona Beach, Florida

Daytona Beach is perhaps best known for the Daytona International Speedway, which brings racing enthusiasts from all over to this slice of Florida's Atlantic Coast for fast cars and revving engines. That's not all there is to Daytona, though. Beyond the racetrack, visitors can find a coastal escape with big sandy beaches and big city charm too.

Don a hat and some sunscreen to explore Daytona Beach's 23 miles of shoreline or follow a path along the area's many hiking and biking trails. Doris Leeper Spruce Creek Preserve is a local-favorite place for a stroll along a scenic boardwalk and miles of nature trails. For a walk among city sights, check out the Sweetheart Trail, which runs through downtown and offers views of the Halifax River and access to restaurants, breweries, and shops.

Daytona Beach Credit: Andras Szada/EyeEm/Getty Images

You can choose your own adventure in Daytona, but some of the sights are already mapped for you. Make a few stops on Daytona's Ale Trail to sip the local brews at places like Ormond Brewing Company, Central 28 Beer Company, and Daytona Beach Brewing Co. Other trails and tours that introduce visitors to the vibrant history and culture of the area include the Motorsports Trail and African American Heritage Trail. You can find maps and information online that will help you find your way to the stops included in each trail.

Whether you're looking for a day at the races, a stroll along a sandy beach, an adventure along a nature trail, or a day of shopping the city's boutiques, Daytona has something in store for you. To plan your own Daytona Beach escape, check out the Ultimate Daytona Beach Trail Guide.

