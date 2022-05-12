The Ultimate Guide to the Florida Keys

When it comes to vacation getaways, Florida is more than spoiled with options—whether you're the type that pines for a cosmopolitan city or wide swaths of white-sand beaches. But when you live in the land of vacation, where do you go for your escape? For many Sunshine Staters, the answer is to the Florida Keys.

As a kid growing up in Fort Lauderdale, this laid-back paradise was my family's getaway of choice. The appeal wasn't so much about the beaches (though, there's plenty of them) as it was the feeling of escaping to an undiscovered utopia. Here, you're surrounded by water in what seems like a million shades of blue. Nearly every wrong turn leads you to a shady swimming hole with views for miles, and if you venture out into the wild blue yonder, the underwater coral kingdoms are teeming with color and sealife. But while it may feel otherworldly in its beauty and seclusion, the real magic of the islands is their accessibility: Fly into Miami in the morning and you can be island-side chowing down on a fresh mahi mahi sandwich by lunch.