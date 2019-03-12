This Food-Friendly Florida Town Is an Architectural Treasure

It might be the Ancient City, but it's not a sleepy one.

The best getaways are those that leave you feeling like you've really been somewhere—a destination that takes you out of the ordinary. St. Augustine fits the bill.

Founded by the Spanish in 1565, the "Ancient City" is an architectural jewel on Florida's Atlantic Coast, about midway between Jacksonville and Daytona. Gilded Age industrialist Henry Flagler first saw the tourism potential in this charming town on the Matanzas River, now just a bridge crossing from the surf at Vilano Beach and Anastasia State Park.

Image zoom ROBBIE CAPONETTO

Given convenient rail transportation and upscale hotels, Flagler believed his wealthy friends from the Northeast would flock to Florida. You can spot his influence all over the city, from his spectacular Ponce de León Hotel, now Flagler College, to other hotels and churches he built in the Spanish Renaissance style. Eventually, the posh set came to prefer warmer weather farther South, but what they left behind was a pedestrian-friendly town with an overflow of historic character.

Image zoom Robbie Caponetto

Image zoom Robbie Caponetto