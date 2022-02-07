Florida Kindergarten Teacher Has Sister Ship Snowman From Kentucky So Her Students Can Experience Snow
The tale of a tiny snowman's heartwarming Florida vacation began back in November, when Robin Hughes, a teacher at SouthShore Charter Academy in Riverview, finished reading her kindergarten class a book about snow.
She couldn't help but notice the puzzled looks on the faces of her young students.
"I was shocked that they had not seen snow," Hughes, who originally hails from Kentucky told The Washington Post. "It's hard for kids to understand the concept because they don't have the relevant knowledge."
So, Hughes reached out to her sister, Amber Estes, in Danville, Kentucky, with an odd request: to send her a snowman.
In January, when Danville was hit with 10 inches of snow, Estes was finally able to fulfill her sister's request. She assembled "Lucky," a snowman with blueberries for eyes, a carrot nose, and twigs for arms, and packed him in a temperature-controlled package with ice. It cost $78 to send Lucky 800 miles overnight. He arrived on January 19 via USPS.
"[We] had the kids open it and just the pure joy of seeing that snowman...it was just... To me, that's what teaching is about," Hughes told LEX18.
Somehow, Lucky managed survived the journey intact, save for one blueberry eye out of place.
The tiny snowman now resides on a silver plate in the cafeteria freezer. Hughes told The Post that she takes him out twice a day so students can touch him and ask questions.
"Anything I can do as a teacher to bring joy to the classroom and also teach them a little something, then it makes it all worth it," Hughes told LEX18. "And my sister was just the greatest partner in crime to help me do that so, he was perfect."