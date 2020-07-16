See Inside Tampa's Newest Tiny Home Community—Where You Can Score a Place For Less Than $50K

If there’s one thing being cooped up inside all day has afforded us, it’s time to fantasize about trading in our current digs for a shiny new model. For some, it’s a dream that seems completely unattainable (particularly if your thought bubbles star visions of Palm Beach McMansions). But if you’re open to downsizing, meet your practical and totally-in-reach ticket to a new pad in Florida.

Located a quick drive from the Sunshine State’s famed sugar-white sand beaches, Escape Tampa Bay Village is a brand-new, intimate community of 10 tiny homes each designed with eco-efficiency in mind. Ranging in price from $47K to just over $160K for a two-bedroom mobile home, the units are made to accommodate anywhere from two to eight people. (Translation: Families welcome!)

If the mere concept of tiny home living has you longing for space, consider the perks of the Escape brand’s models. Despite their lack of square footage, interiors feel surprisingly airy, with large windows, sleek wood floors and paneling, vaulted ceilings, and lofted bedrooms. Storage is also carefully thought out, with plenty of open shelving and hidden drawers tucked away under beds and sofas. And the bells and whistles these pint-sized homes dish out don’t stop there. Some units you’ll also find are tricked out with fireplaces, double closets, Nest thermostats, and king-sized beds.

Design-wise, Escape models stick with the spirit of modern simplicity that tiny homeowners often look for. Most homes are clad on the outside in an attractive and hardy cypress wood, with front porch decks for taking in those inevitable beach breezes. The contemporary lean continues inside, with angular built-in furniture, stainless appliances, and recessed lighting throughout.

While the new Tampa community is perfect for those looking for seclusion without straying too far from civilization, it’s not the only way you can live the simple life in an Escape tiny home. All of the company’s models, including those found in the Tampa neighborhood, are available to purchase separately and have shipped to wherever your heart desires.