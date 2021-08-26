Watch Baby Sea Turtles Spill Out From Their Nest in Florida

A Florida man found himself in the right place at the right time last week, managing to capture the wondrous moment a clutch of baby sea turtles emerged from their nest on video.

TurtleTime volunteer Jim Holmes told WBBH-TV's Gage Goulding that he was on the south end of Fort Myers Beach around 7:30 p.m. when he saw the hatchlings come out from the sand and begin their race to the water.

Holmes, a longtime sea turtle volunteer, told that station that it's the first time he'd witnessed baby turtles actually coming out of their nest.

According to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), after a two-month incubation period, turtle hatchlings all dig out of their nest at the same time. The digging process can take several days. At night, the turtles then leave their nest as a group and head directly for the sea.

Sea turtles are born with the instinct to move toward the brightest direction, which should be the light of the open horizon. For this reason, people are encouraged to keep beachfront lights off from May to October as they can confuse sea turtles.

All five species of sea turtles found in Florida are listed as either endangered or threatened. If you come across sea turtle hatchlings, FWC recommends watching from a distance and allowing them to crawl to the water on their own.