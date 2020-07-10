8 Reasons We Love Sanibel Island, Florida

Coconuts Poolside Bar and Grill

This watering hole at Casa Ybel Resort is the place to go for relaxing after a day of fun in the sun. Order the Frozen Alligator (pictured here)—a frosty cocktail made from coconut rum, Midori melon liqueur, piña colada mix, and vanilla ice cream.

Cip's Place

Tucked along Periwinkle Way is another of Sanibel's best happy hour hot spots. It's named after Jimmy Cipriani, a beloved local and former owner of the property who inspired the current proprietors to create a place where you're reminded of "the good old days of Sanibel." Here, the patrons are heavier on longtime residents and lighter on tourists.