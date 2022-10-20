Travel Florida Sanibel Causeway Destroyed By Hurricane Ian Reopens Early Following "Historic" Effort “These repairs, while temporary, are really going to help get the residents of this island back on track. They will be able to go and be at their property.” By Meghan Overdeep Meghan Overdeep Meghan is a senior staff writer at Southern Living. She has been scouring the Internet for the buzziest Southern news since joining the team in 2017. She has never met a story she couldn't tell. Meghan is passionate about animals, current events, history, gardening, and making people smile. You can find her skiing or taking pictures of her dog.Previously, Meghan was the weddings editor for The Knot. She also worked for many years as a freelancer with bylines at InStyle, The Food Network, HGTV Magazine, Runners World, and more. She graduated from Syracuse University with a B.S. in Magazine Journalism. Southern Living's editorial guidelines Published on October 20, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: RICARDO ARDUENGO/Getty Images Yesterday marked a significant milestone in Florida's recovery from Hurricane Ian. Governor Ron DeSantis announced that extensive emergency repairs to the Sanibel Causeway have been completed. As of Wednesday morning, access to Sanibel Island has been restored for residents, reconnecting the beloved barrier island to the mainland. The temporary repairs took just 15 days, and were finished more than a week ahead of schedule. "The work that has been done to restore vehicle access to Sanibel Island has been historic," DeSantis said. "Cutting through bureaucratic red tape and delivering on our promise to get Sanibel Island up and running has been a top priority. By restoring access over the causeway, repair crews, first responders, emergency vehicles, business owners, and residents will be better able to expedite recovery from this storm." According to the governor, 100 crews worked approximately 36,000 hours on the causeway, using 8,200 loads of fill dirt, 2,400 loads of rock, and 4,000 tons of asphalt to accomplish their "ambitious agenda." "These repairs, while temporary, are really going to help get the residents of this island back on track," DeSantis noted. "They will be able to go and be at their property." Hurricane Ian struck the area as a deadly Category 4 storm on September 29. The storm washed away at least five sections of the causeway, stranding residents on Sanibel and Captiva Islands, and hampering recovery efforts. Access is just the first step in a long road to recovery. Sanibel Island, which is home to about 6,300 people, remains largely without water and power. "There is hope," Cecil Pendergrass, chairman of the Lee County Commission, told the Associated Press. "We will rebuild." Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit