RomaDrama Live! Will Bring Your Favorite TV And Movie Stars to Florida in January

RomaDrama Live! Is a unique fan experience, "a boutique convention", as the creators call it, where all of us get to have face to face conversations with the actors, authors, and screenwriters behind some of our favorite TV shows and films. The three-day event will be held at the Palm Beach Convention Center in Palm Beach, Florida, January 7-9, 2022. It will be three fun-filled days that will include VIP experiences, meet & greets, panel discussions, Q & A sessions, chances for autographs and photo ops and more, so says the press release.

The line-up of stars who will be making their way South towards that Florida sunshine is an impressive bounty of the folks we rely on to bring us televised Christmas cheer or just make our regular days better with their feel-good flicks. A few names we think you'll recognize? How about Hallmark favorites Ryan Paevy, Andrew Walker, and Wes Brown? This is the second RomaDrama Live! Event. The first was held in Franklin, Tennessee, in July of 2021 and Brown was also present for that inaugural event. He posted about it on his Instagram page stating, "Was so great to meet and spend time with so many of you guys. We can't do what we do without your support, so nice to see your faces, get to know you, and say thank you!"

In addition to that powerhouse trio, castmates from Hallmark's Signed, Sealed, & Delivered series, Eric Mabius, Kristin Booth, Gregory Harrison, Crystal Lowe, Geoff Gustafson, and Zak Santiago, will be in attendance. Several screenwriters and authors will also be there to take questions and discuss their work. This list includes Karen Schaler, Jeff Fisher, Rick Garman, Julie Sherman-Wolfe, Riley Weston, Riley Weston, and Nancy Naigle.

Palm Beach - RD - Website Credit: RomaDrama Live

In a press release, the creators described the event as follows:

"Throughout the in-person celebrity experience, ticket holders will have the opportunity to closely engage with their favorite stars, win prizes offered by celebrity guests, collect swag, and gather with other loyal fans, all while making priceless memories. In addition, all-inclusive VIP packages are available, which allow guests to attend the exclusive VIP brunch, special celebrity events, extended meet and greet opportunities, parties with the stars, and so much more."

Tyler Hynes and Fans_RomaDrama Credit: Christy Watkins

Ticket options include single-day, two-day, and three-day VIP passes. Prices range from $40 to $799 and are available here.

