Famous Florida Bald Eagle Couple Lays Three Eggs After Losing Eaglet in Storm
You can watch Rita and Don tend to their miracle clutch via livestream.
Things are getting crowded in America's favorite bird nest!
Bald eagle couple Rita and Don, the subjects of the popular live eagle cam streaming out of Florida's Miami-Dade County, are now the proud parents to three eggs.
Thanks to a high-definition camera system, audiences watched in awe as Rita laid her first egg of the season on Thanksgiving. She laid a second one a few days later, and much to everyone's surprise, she produced a third on December 1.
"The miracles just keep on coming," Wildlife Rescue of Dade County wrote on Facebook alongside news of the third egg.
With an incubation of between 33-36 days, if everything goes well, the first chick is expected to pip right around New Year's Day!
Aside from the size of the clutch (female bald eagles lay an average of two eggs), the nest itself is yet another miracle. Wildlife Rescue of Dade County and the Ron Magill Conservation Endowment at the Zoo Miami Foundation teamed up to build it specifically for the bonded couple after their nest fell 85 feet in a storm last year, resulting in the death of one of their fledglings
"This was a huge gamble because there was no guarantee that the adult pair would return to the tree, and if they did, that they would choose to build their nest on the platform," the Zoo Miami website explains.
Fortunately, Ron and Rita liked the space, and they officially moved in in October.
WATCH: Florida Bald Eagle Steals Shark from Fisherman in Incredible Video
"This is extremely exciting for everyone who has invested so much time and effort to provide these majestic birds with a safe and stable nesting area for all the world to see and appreciate without being intrusive," Zoo Miami said in a statement.
We can't wait to watch this sweet family grow!