The Pigeon Key Express Is Finally Here
All aboard the Pigeon Key Express! After 15 years, a new train has finally arrived in Pigeon Key toting passengers ready to explore the wonders of the island. Passengers stepped onto the bright blue-and-gold trolley known as the Pigeon Key Express on August 8, marking a new chapter for the island—and giving visitors a new great reason to make a trip to the idyllic spot.
The custom built train will run daily at 10AM, 12PM, and 2PM and can seat up to 20 passengers per ride. It's best to get your tickets ahead of time online at pigeonkey.net.
Even if you have never visited Pigeon Key, you may have been through it. That's because the island is under the Old 7 Mile Bridge. Just set your GPS for Marathon, Florida, a.k.a. One of the best beaches in the Keys, and you're there. The island's history dates back to the early 1900s when workers spending their days building the Key West Extension of the Florida East Coast Railway and the Old Seven-Mile Bridge camped out on the key.
Now, the five-acre listed on the National Register of Historic Places and it and the bridge that runs through it are worthy stops for any Florida history buffs. Largely maintained by the Pigeon Key Foundation, which manages the island, the tiny key is rich in heritage, history, and museums.
Unfortunately Hurricane Irma had its way with the island and the pandemic didn't help much either, but Pigeon Key, like the rest of the Keys, is ready for its comeback. Now, the new trolley makes the island even easier to explore. So grab a ticket and hit the road on the Pigeon Key Express.