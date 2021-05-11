This Florida City Welcomes Beach Season With Annual Sock Burning Festival
We're adding Panama City’s “Blessing of the Fleet and Burning of the Socks” celebration to our bucket lists.
Residents of Panama City, Florida, have a uniquely appropriate way of ushering in warmer weather.
For 24 years running, this maritime community located on one of the largest deep-water bays on the Gulf Coast officially welcomes beach season with a festival called "Blessing of the Fleet and Burning of the Socks." Yes, you read that right.
For this quirky event, residents gather at a local marina and join in a prayer for local fishermen and their families while a processional of boats passes. Then, for the main event, they ring in the start of flip-flop season by tossing their socks into a porcelain bathtub and watching them go up in flames!
It's a festive atmosphere, with socks lining the windows of local businesses, a fish fry benefiting a local nonprofit, and live entertainment at the marina.
This year's Blessing of the Fleet and Burning of the Socks will be held at the St. Andrews Marina on Saturday, May 15 beginning at 10 a.m. CST.
As they say in Panama City, "bless the fleet and free the feet!"
For more information, visit DestinationPanamaCity.com.