Ocala Is the Gorgeous, Adventure-Filled Florida Town You've Never Heard Of

When Southerners close their eyes and imagine paradise, it often looks a little (OK, a lot) like a Florida beach. Sugar-white sand, sparkling turquoise waters, sea oats swaying in the wind, and there you have it: picture-perfect Florida. One of the downsides to our obsession with Florida's coastline is that it can blind us to interior destinations that are just as worthy of a visit as their seaside counterparts.

Case in point: Ocala, Florida. This central Florida town located between Gainesville and Orlando is blessed with gorgeous vistas at every turn. Dubbed the Horse Capital of the World because of its many active horse farms and significant participation in the horse industry, Ocala is a place of rolling green pastureland and scenic views. And just because it's not on the coast doesn't mean water is in short supply. Ocala is home to several impressive natural springs that first put the town on the map as a tourist destination decades ago.

Here are the best things to do in Ocala, Florida, on your next visit to this hidden gem of a town.

Silver Glen Springs - Ocala National Forest Credit: Courtesy of Ocala/Marion County Visitors and Convention Bureau

Swim in a Natural Spring

For some, a Florida vacation isn't a Florida vacation without water. Ocala trades salty surf for crystal-clear freshwater pools thanks to the area's many natural springs. Take the whole family for a dip at the Juniper Springs Recreation Area, a massive complex of natural swimming pools and springs of all sizes—from the tiny and bubbling to the large and gushing. Relax in the 72-degree water under a dense canopy of palm and oak trees. SCUBA certified divers can find a different kind of adventure at Paradise Springs, a privately owned cavern, where divers can explore prehistoric fossils on ancient limestone walls under the water. Other springs to check out include nearby Rainbow Springs, Silver Glen Springs, Silver Springs, and Salt Springs.

Ocala National Forest - Silver Glen Springs Credit: Getty Images / Michael Warren

Hike in the Ocala National Forest

On the edge of town you'll find the 607-acre Ocala National Forest, which is the second largest national forest in Florida. Visitors can explore the vast coniferous and sand pine scrub forestland via trails that connect more than 600 natural lakes and ponds. Other activities inside the forest range from canoeing, boating, and fishing to snorkeling, diving, and swimming.

Appleton Museum Credit: Courtesy of Ocala/Marion County Visitors and Convention Bureau

Tour the Appleton Museum of Art

If Ocala's natural beauty inspires the art lover in you, head to the Appleton Museum of Art, an 81,000-square-foot classic and contemporary art museum that's part of the College of Central Florida's Appleton Cultural Center complex. The museum is home to a collection of 24,000 objects displayed in galleries highlighting everything from Florida artists and equine art to Pre-Columbian artifacts and maritime collections. Be sure to check out the museum's outdoor sculpture walk and garden before leaving.

World Equestrian Center Credit: Courtesy of Ocala/Marion County Visitors and Convention Bureau

Visit the World Equestrian Center

You can't visit the Horse Capital of the World without spending some time with the majestic mares and stallions. The best places to do so is the largest equestrian complex in the country, the World Equestrian Center. The massive complex features world-class indoor and outdoor arenas, as well as a luxury hotel, state-of-the-art amenities, stores, restaurants, and more. All equine events at the center are free, so all you have to do is check the online calendar for an event you're interested in and show up.

Ocala Horseback Riding Credit: Courtesy of Ocala/Marion County Visitors and Convention Bureau

Go Horseback Riding

When you're ready to get in on the action, book a horseback riding tour with Cactus Jack's Trail Rides. Take a 1-2-hour guided tour through the Cross Florida Greenway State Park on the back of a gorgeous well-cared-for horse. On the tour, you'll see oak hammocks, pine forests, and green fields, while riding one of several species of horses. The outfitter has Arabians and Thoroughbreds, as well as Tennessee Walkers and Argentina Polo horses.

Historic Downtown Ocala Credit: Courtesy of Ocala/Marion County Visitors and Convention Bureau

Explore the Historic Downtown

Silver Springs Kayakers Credit: Courtesy of Ocala/Marion County Visitors and Convention Bureau

Kayak or Hop Aboard a Glass Bottomed Boat in Silver Springs

Head to Silver Springs State Park to see Ocala's first toursit attraction, Silver Springs. There was once a waterpark around the stunning natural springs, but today the best way to enjoy the springs is by taking a kayak or glass-bottom boat tour. You can rent either—plus standup paddle boards and canoes—through Silver Springs State Park. Prices start at just $12.

Zip Lining at The Canyons - Ocala Credit: Courtesy of Zip Lining at The Canyons

Go Zip Lining