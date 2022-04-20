$800 Million Resort Opens in Florida's Little-Known Horse Country
You don't have to ride a horse to experience the romance and style of the equestrian world at the new Equestrian Hotel in Ocala, Florida.
Nor do you need to be familiar with Ocala, the sleepy central Florida town known as "Horse Capital of the World," to appreciate its legacy for producing some of the finest champions in equestrianism.
The 248-room, $800-million hotel opened in summer 2021 as part of the 380-acre World Equestrian Center. It boasts seven restaurants, an in-house master sommelier, a spa, and regulars like John Travolta, not to mention weekly equestrian competitions.
The Equestrian Hotel is also home to a fancy toy shop housing the original 15-foot-tall Toys"R"Us Geoffrey from Times Square as well as a six-foot-tall stuffed bear made of Coach leather in the lobby. While the kids are entertained by the daily selection of cereal-covered donuts, parents can marvel at the lobby's more than 80 Schonbek Swarovski crystal chandeliers.
Best of all, you don't have to know anything about horses to enjoy the tradition and pageantry of the Saturday Night competitions where as many as 7,500 spectators gather at the Grand Arena to watch Olympic champion equestrians compete for the grand prize.
