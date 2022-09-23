"OMG!": Large Lizard Crawls Up Window Of Florida Home

Gulp.

By
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep, Senior Staff Writer
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan is a senior staff writer at Southern Living. She has been scouring the Internet for the buzziest Southern news since joining the team in 2017. She has never met a story she couldn't tell. Meghan is passionate about animals, current events, history, gardening, and making people smile. You can find her skiing or taking pictures of her dog.Previously, Meghan was the weddings editor for The Knot. She also worked for many years as a freelancer with bylines at InStyle, The Food Network, HGTV Magazine, Runners World, and more. She graduated from Syracuse University with a B.S. in Magazine Journalism.
Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on September 23, 2022
Lizard on Window
Photo: Courtesy Joycelyn Penson

A Florida man's video of an unexpected visitor who showed up on his front porch last week gave the Internet (and his mama!) quite the scare.

Joycelyn Penson shared a video her son, Frank Crowder, took of a giant lizard crawling on the window screens of his house in Apopka on Facebook.

"OMG! LOOK AT THIS!" Penson wrote alongside her son's now-viral video. "Needless to say I won't be visiting him any time soon! And it's on the front porch!"

Penson joked that the reptile, which was later identified as a Savannah monitor lizard, looked like Godzilla.

The interloping lizard is most likely someone's pet. According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), the Savannah monitor lizard is not native to the Sunshine State. The lizards are native to sub-Saharan Africa and are a popular species for pet owners.

Crowder's sighting comes just two weeks after another Savannah monitor lizard was reunited with its owners in the Melbourne area, about 80 miles southwest of Apopka.

"Please remember to keep track of your exotics and never release pets out into the wild," Wild Rescue Florida, the rescue organization that assisted with the Melbourne lizard, wrote on Facebook. "Pets have no defense from predators and most likely will struggle to find food. If they do survive they may colonize and become a disaster for our ecosystem and biodiversity, it is also illegal."

We hope the Apopka lizard found his way home too!

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Biscuits & Jam Podcast Logo
Biscuits & Jam: A Southern Living Podcast
Best Vacation Rental Investment Florida Panama City Beach
10 Best Places in Florida to Buy a Vacation Home
Enriquetas Sandwich Shop cuban sandwich
Where to Find Florida's Best Cuban Sandwiches
Brevard Avenue
Discover the Quirky Charm of Cocoa, Florida
Escape Tampa Bay Tiny Home
See Inside Tampa's Newest Tiny Home Community—Where You Can Score a Place For Less Than $50K
overhead shot of Clearwater/St. Pete beach
The Most Beautiful White Sand Beaches in Florida
View of St. Augustine Riverfront
The Ultimate Guide To St. Augustine, Florida
Surfer at Panama City Beach, FL
Why We Love Panama City Beach
The Resort at Longboat Key Club in Sarasota, FL
The Best Girlfriend Getaways in Florida To Plan Now
Venice Beach, Florida
7 Best Beaches on Florida's Gulf Coast
Florida Christmas Traditions
20 Christmas Traditions That Are So Florida
Worth Avenue Clock Tower Palm Beach
10 Things to Do in Palm Beach, Florida
Woman exploring forest, Bonita Springs, Florida
Bonita Springs Is a Nature Lover's Playground in Southwest Florida
Isla Bella Beach Resort, pool
10 Best Resorts in the Florida Keys
The Tampa skyline
Best Places To Stay, Eat, and Visit in Tampa Bay, Florida
Naples Florida Pier Beach
Things to Do in Naples, Florida