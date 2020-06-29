The First-Ever All-Inclusive Resort in the Florida Keys Is Now Open

Anyone who’s ever done the drive down the Overseas Highway knows the pure magic of the Florida Keys. Just a quick jaunt from Miami, the string of tropical islands boasts charming B&BS, towering palms, coral reefs, and striking 360-degree water views (AKA the makings of a dream beach vacation).

For years, however, the one thing the islands lacked was what the Caribbean had plenty of—all-inclusive resorts. But good news for fans of all-you-can-everything vacays: You no longer need a passport to score unlimited food, fun, and fruity drinks. Because the Keys’ first-ever all-inclusive is here. And it’s glorious.

Image zoom Courtesy of Bungalows Key Largo

Opened in January, the Bungalows Key Largo is a luxury adults-only escape set on 12 acres of waterfront. Managed by Noble House Hotels & Resorts—which also counts Florida favorites like Little Palm Island Resort and Ocean Key Resort among its collection—the boutique stay features 135 private bungalows, each outfitted with alfresco soaking tubs and garden showers.

Image zoom Courtesy of Bungalows Key Largo

Image zoom Courtesy of Bungalows Key Largo

In addition to luxury accommodations bathed in natural textures and soothing tropical hues, guests here have access to a host of amenities within the resort’s garden-like atmosphere. Two pools, two Jacuzzis, three piers, and countless beachfront cabanas offer plenty of space for kicking back; those who want to stay active can make use of the resort’s beach cruisers (two bikes come with every bungalow), daily yoga classes, snorkeling gear, various boats and water vessels, and the “Fitness Tiki Hut” outfitted with Pelotons.

Island-inspired food and drink is, of course, plentiful at the resort. Bungalows Key Largo boasts three restaurants—one for fine dining, one serving up casual Mexican fare, and one offering Italian-inspired seafood dishes. During blissed out beach days, a waterfront food truck serves quick fare while the Sunset Tiki Bar shakes up exotic cocktails. And if day drinking is your thing, don’t miss a cruise on one of two quirky (and genius) floating tiki boats.

Image zoom Courtesy of Bungalows Key Largo