Find the Fruits of Florida in Jackson County

The Florida panhandle's produce headquarters is Jackson County, a destination for agritourism, u-pick flowers, farmers markets, and roadside stands. For the freshest produce, take a spin through the county and find the best of what locals are growing in Northwest Florida's farmlands. Located one hour west of Tallahassee and one hour north of Panama City, a visit to the county brings agritourism experiences, tours, and workshops, as well as plenty of opportunities to pick your own fruits, vegetables, and flowers. (Be sure to visit the farms' websites to check their visiting hours and schedule tours.)

U-Pick Farms

Gather your own ingredients, from fruits to dairy and everything in between, at area farms. The region is a destination for satsumas, blueberries, and muscadines, and at Jackson Farms in Grand Ridge, Florida, you can find seasonal opportunities to pick tomatoes, watermelons, peppers, and more. Find a list of u-pick farms, including Farren Farms for blueberries and several orchards for satsumas, at visitjacksoncountyfl.com.

Flower Fields

If you'd like to pick flowers instead of produce, KB Farms Cut Flowers has workshops, a seasonal u-pick flower field, and floral subscriptions on offer as well. Located in Cottondale Florida, it's helmed by farmer-florist Kerrie Brogdon, who grows the farm's seasonal annuals and native perennials.

Special Events

Once a year, Ocheesee Creamery in Grand Ridge, Florida, invites visitors to learn about the history and work of their small, third-generation dairy farm. More frequently, Green Gate Olive Grove in Marianna offers tastings of their handcrafted olive oils and infused vinegars. In Cottondale, Mosier's Family Farm sells eggs and hens year-round, and in October they host a spooky corn maze.

Tours and Markets

To learn about the farms and the people who keep them running, take a farm tour. Marianna's Lazy Acres Family Farm offers tours, hayrides, and visits to the farm store for fresh beef, pork, and poultry. Nearby Cindale Farms, a second-generation, family-run dairy farm, supplies milk for the family's Southern Craft Creamery. During a visit to the creamery, you'll find handcrafted ice cream in signature flavors such as sweet cream, salted dark chocolate, and roasted banana with salted peanuts. There's also Wildflower Honey ice cream made with honey from Smiley Farms in Graceville, Florida, and strawberry ice cream made with fruit from Ferris Farms in Floral City, Florida.

